These Throwback Photos of Dolly Parton Prove That Some Things Never Change

The Higher the Hair ...
Dolly has become known for many things over the years, and one of those things is her hair.
A Match Made in Heaven
The singer/songwriter/all-around legend got her big break on The Porter Wagoner Show, singing alongside Porter Wagoner. The pair worked together until 1974, when Dolly announced she was leaving the show, causing a rift between the two. Dolly has said that the “break-up” inspired the famous song, “I Will Always Love You.”
Top of the Charts
For the seven years that Dolly and Porter collaborated, they ruled the charts. Without fail, every one of their singles hit the top 10 on the country charts.
Baby-Faced!
Dolly was just 21 years old when she joined The Porter Wagoner Show.
She's Taken, Fellas!
She was even younger when she got married to her husband of more than 50 years, the rarely seen Carl Dean.
A Family Woman
Did you know that Dolly is one of 12 children?! Her family was so poor that her father paid for her birth with a sack of cornmeal.
Just Because She's Blonde, Don't Mean She's Dumb
Dolly once said of her infamous hue, “I’m not offended by dumb blonde jokes because I know that I’m not dumb. I also know I’m not blonde.”
Awards Season Queen
Parton held the title of most Grammy nominations of any female recording artist in history up until 2014 when Beyoncé managed to edge past her. She’s been nominated 47 times.
Oscars and Grammys and Tonys, Oh My!
Parton not only has been nominated for 47 Grammys, she has won 8, has one Tony Award and was nominated for two Oscars and one Emmy.
And She Acts!
She also has Golden Globe nominations for her roles in 9 to 5 and Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.
A Hall of Fame Legend
Dolly has been inducted into a grand total of 15 various halls of fame. She’s, like, really talented and famous.
Dolly Gives Back
Dolly is also a philanthropist. Not only does she create many jobs with her theme park, Dollywood, but she also founded Imagination Library to help promote literacy, a cause near and dear to her heart.
Rhinestones Are Her Specialty
Dolly’s style has been constant over the years, with Parton insisting on sparkling and shining wherever she goes.
A Wardrobe of Many Colors
She has never played it safe when it comes to her looks! In her own words, “I would never stoop so low to be fashionable, that’s the easiest thing in the world to do.”
All That Glitters Is Dolly!
Parton has said of her look as it pertains to her talent, “I am sure of myself as a person. I am sure of my talent. I’m sure of my love for life and that sort of thing. I am very content, I like the kind of person that I am. So, I can afford to piddle around and do-diddle around with makeup and clothes and stuff because I am secure with myself.”
'70s Queen
Parton looks gorgeous in a pale pink costume while onstage in 1976.
Show 'Em Some Leg
Dolly said in a 2012 interview that she modeled her look after one of the more promiscuous women in her town. “I had never seen anybody, you know, with the yellow hair all piled up and the red lipstick and the rouge and the high heeled shoes, and I thought, ‘This is what I want to look like.’ “
Epic Side Eye
Parton once entered a drag contest as herself … and lost! Explain that one to us!
Back to Her Roots
Dolly looked every bit the part of a cowgirl when she acted in Rhinestone alongside Sylvester Stallone.
Sign on the Dotted Line
Dolly earned two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The first with Sylvester Stallone in 1984 and the second alongside Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt in 2019.
“That’s natural,” Dolly joked. “I like to do things in pairs, if you know what I mean.”