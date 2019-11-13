These Throwback Photos of Dolly Parton Prove That Some Things Never Change

Dolly's style, shining personality and big hair haven't changed much over her 50-plus years in the business
By Andrea Wurzburger
November 13, 2019 09:45 AM

1 of 21

The Higher the Hair ...

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Dolly has become known for many things over the years, and one of those things is her hair. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

A Match Made in Heaven

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The singer/songwriter/all-around legend got her big break on The Porter Wagoner Show, singing alongside Porter Wagoner. The pair worked together until 1974, when Dolly announced she was leaving the show, causing a rift between the two. Dolly has said that the “break-up” inspired the famous song, “I Will Always Love You.” 

3 of 21

Top of the Charts

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

For the seven years that Dolly and Porter collaborated, they ruled the charts. Without fail, every one of their singles hit the top 10 on the country charts. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 21

Baby-Faced! 

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Dolly was just 21 years old when she joined The Porter Wagoner Show. 

Advertisement

5 of 21

She's Taken, Fellas! 

ANL/Shutterstock

She was even younger when she got married to her husband of more than 50 years, the rarely seen Carl Dean

6 of 21

A Family Woman

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Did you know that Dolly is one of 12 children?! Her family was so poor that her father paid for her birth with a sack of cornmeal. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 21

Just Because She's Blonde, Don't Mean She's Dumb

Everett/Shutterstock

Dolly once said of her infamous hue, “I’m not offended by dumb blonde jokes because I know that I’m not dumb. I also know I’m not blonde.” 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 21

Awards Season Queen

ANL/Shutterstock

Parton held the title of most Grammy nominations of any female recording artist in history up until 2014 when Beyoncé managed to edge past her. She’s been nominated 47 times. 

Advertisement

9 of 21

Oscars and Grammys and Tonys, Oh My! 

Richard McCaffrey/ Michael Ochs Archive/ Getty Images

Parton not only has been nominated for 47 Grammys, she has won 8, has one Tony Award and was nominated for two Oscars and one Emmy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 21

And She Acts! 

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

She also has Golden Globe nominations for her roles in 9 to 5 and Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 21

A Hall of Fame Legend 

Richard E. Aaron/Redferns/Getty

Dolly has been inducted into a grand total of 15 various halls of fame. She’s, like, really talented and famous. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 21

Dolly Gives Back

Chris Walter/WireImage

Dolly is also a philanthropist. Not only does she create many jobs with her theme park, Dollywood, but she also founded Imagination Library to help promote literacy, a cause near and dear to her heart. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 21

Rhinestones Are Her Specialty 

Tom Hill/WireImage

Dolly’s style has been constant over the years, with Parton insisting on sparkling and shining wherever she goes. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 21

A Wardrobe of Many Colors 

David Redfern/Redferns

She has never played it safe when it comes to her looks! In her own words, “I would never stoop so low to be fashionable, that’s the easiest thing in the world to do.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 21

All That Glitters Is Dolly! 

Peter Still/Redferns

Parton has said of her look as it pertains to her talent, “I am sure of myself as a person. I am sure of my talent. I’m sure of my love for life and that sort of thing. I am very content, I like the kind of person that I am. So, I can afford to piddle around and do-diddle around with makeup and clothes and stuff because I am secure with myself.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 21

'70s Queen

Armando Pietrangeli/Shutterstock

Parton looks gorgeous in a pale pink costume while onstage in 1976. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 21

Show 'Em Some Leg

Ed Caraeff/Getty Images

Dolly said in a 2012 interview that she modeled her look after one of the more promiscuous women in her town. “I had never seen anybody, you know, with the yellow hair all piled up and the red lipstick and the rouge and the high heeled shoes, and I thought, ‘This is what I want to look like.’ “

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 21

Epic Side Eye 

Pete Still/Redferns

Parton once entered a drag contest as herself … and lost! Explain that one to us! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 21

Back to Her Roots

20th Century-Fox/Getty Images

Dolly looked every bit the part of a cowgirl when she acted in Rhinestone alongside Sylvester Stallone

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 21

Sign on the Dotted Line 

Bill Nation/Sygma via Getty Images

Dolly earned two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The first with Sylvester Stallone in 1984 and the second alongside Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt in 2019. 

“That’s natural,” Dolly joked. “I like to do things in pairs, if you know what I mean.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.