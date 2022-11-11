Dolly Parton Reveals 3 Celebs Who Make Her Excited: 'I'm Starstruck Every Time I Talk to a 'Real' Star'

The country music icon, 76, who stars in the upcoming NBC movie musical Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing

By Jason Sheeler
Published on November 11, 2022 01:15 PM
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton. Photo: Art Streiber

"I've been starstruck a lot lately," Dolly Parton says. "I'm not sure if you've heard, but I'm making a rock album. If I'm gonna be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I'm gonna earn it."

The American icon — indeed with more than 25 No. 1 hits and over 100 million records sold, she's earned the title — has started work on her next album, to come in the new year. "I'm gonna have a lot of the rock singers on it." She mentions one of her favorite songs, which will be on the album. "'Heart of Glass.' I'm hoping to have Debbie Harry and Pat Benatar sing on it." She and Benatar were recently inducted into the Hall of Fame together.

Parton spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing — below are the highlights.

Last moment of nostalgia: A few weeks ago I found a picture of my husband [Carl Thomas Dean] and me on our honeymoon in Florida. I had on my little polka-dot bikini. I laughed until I cried. You just wish you could go back and relive it all again.

Last fashion disaster: I went to a big formal dress-up dinner, but I got there and it was not. I was the only one dressed to the nines. I'm always overdressed, but I did feel a bit out of place.

Last time I was late: I hate being late for any reason. But I was working on this Christmas movie, and we were on the way to the studio, and we got a flat tire. I did call and let them know.

Last time I was starstruck: I'm working on a rock album now, and I've been talking to Elton John, Mick Jagger and Debbie Harry. Every time I speak to one of them, it's just such a thrill.

Last indulgence: I've always said potatoes are my weakness, but every time I go to New York, I bring a cheesecake back. I haven't been in a while, so a friend just sent me one for Halloween, and I ate the whole thing. Like before midnight, that cake was gone.

Related Articles
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Dolly Parton attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Dolly Parton Is Ready to Rock! Upcoming Hall of Fame Induction Helps Inspire a New Project: 'OK, It's Time'
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0972 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Dolly Parton and host Jimmy Fallon sing a "Holiday Song Medley" on November 30, 2018
Jimmy Fallon and Dolly Parton Joke That It's 'Almost Too Early for Christmas' with New Holiday Song
jimmy fallon, dolly parton
Jimmy Fallon Announces Holiday Song — This Time with Dolly Parton: 'Keep the Tradition Going'
Dolly Parton Better Homes and Gardens Magazine
Dolly Parton Says She's Happy to be 'Second in Line' to 'Queen of Christmas' Mariah Carey
Alanis Morissette attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Jagged Little Pill" at Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Alanis Morissette Dropped Out of Rock Hall Performance, Hints at 'Anti-Woman' Backstage Environment
Andy Taylor during Duran Duran in Concert at Webster Hall in New York City on August 27, 2003 - Backstage at Webster Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)
Duran Duran Guitarist Andy Taylor Reveals Stage 4 Prostate Cancer Diagnosis: 'There Is No Cure'
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 18: Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton performs onstage at "Dollyverse Powered By Blockchain Creative Labs on Eluv.io" during the 2022 SXSW Conference And Festival at ACL Live at The Moody Theater on March 18, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/FilmMagic)
Dolly Parton Says She Has 'No Intention of Going on a Full-Blown Tour Anymore'
Lionel Richie speaks onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Lionel Richie Says His First Country Album Is 'Coming' After Decades of Songwriting in the Genre
Elle King performs "Great Balls of Fire" during a tribute to the late Jerry Lee Lewis during the 56th Annual CMA Awards, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn 56th Annual CMA Awards - Show, Nashville, United States - 09 Nov 2022
Elle King and The Black Keys Pay Tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis at the 2022 CMAs with Fiery Performance
Janet Jackson at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held at the Microsoft Theatre on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Janet Jackson Gives Nod to 'Control' With Hair, Outfit at 37th Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 17: Jerry Lee Lewis speaks at the Country Music Hall of Fame 2022 inductees presented by CMA at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on May 17, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
'Great Balls of Fire' Rocker Jerry Lee Lewis Dead at 87
carly pearce
Carly Pearce Conquers the Mother Church: 'All My Country Music Dreams Are Coming True Tonight'
loretta lynn tribute concert
George Strait, Alan Jackson, Keith Urban, Wynonna Judd and More Bow to Queen Loretta Lynn at Moving Tribute
Dolly Parton Says Her Charity Work Isn't for 'a Tax Write-Off': 'Something I Can Take Pride In'. (credit: Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy)..
Dolly Parton Says Her Philanthropy Isn't for a 'Tax Write-Off': 'Something I Can Take Pride In'
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 18: Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton performs onstage at "Dollyverse Powered By Blockchain Creative Labs on Eluv.io" during the 2022 SXSW Conference And Festival at ACL Live at The Moody Theater on March 18, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/FilmMagic)
Dolly Parton's New Christmas Special Will Feature Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon as Guest Stars
Joe Galante, Jerry Lee Lewis
Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley and Joe Galante Inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame