Dolly Parton Reveals 3 Celebs Who Make Her Excited: 'I'm Starstruck Every Time I Talk to a 'Real' Star'

"I've been starstruck a lot lately," Dolly Parton says. "I'm not sure if you've heard, but I'm making a rock album. If I'm gonna be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I'm gonna earn it."

The American icon — indeed with more than 25 No. 1 hits and over 100 million records sold, she's earned the title — has started work on her next album, to come in the new year. "I'm gonna have a lot of the rock singers on it." She mentions one of her favorite songs, which will be on the album. "'Heart of Glass.' I'm hoping to have Debbie Harry and Pat Benatar sing on it." She and Benatar were recently inducted into the Hall of Fame together.

Parton spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing — below are the highlights.

Last moment of nostalgia: A few weeks ago I found a picture of my husband [Carl Thomas Dean] and me on our honeymoon in Florida. I had on my little polka-dot bikini. I laughed until I cried. You just wish you could go back and relive it all again.

Last fashion disaster: I went to a big formal dress-up dinner, but I got there and it was not. I was the only one dressed to the nines. I'm always overdressed, but I did feel a bit out of place.

Last time I was late: I hate being late for any reason. But I was working on this Christmas movie, and we were on the way to the studio, and we got a flat tire. I did call and let them know.

Last time I was starstruck: I'm working on a rock album now, and I've been talking to Elton John, Mick Jagger and Debbie Harry. Every time I speak to one of them, it's just such a thrill.

Last indulgence: I've always said potatoes are my weakness, but every time I go to New York, I bring a cheesecake back. I haven't been in a while, so a friend just sent me one for Halloween, and I ate the whole thing. Like before midnight, that cake was gone.