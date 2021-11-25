Dolly Parton Shares Rare Throwback Photo with Husband Carl Thomas Dean to Celebrate Thanksgiving

Dolly Parton is sending some love to her family, friends and fans on turkey day!

On Thursday morning, the 75-year-old country superstar shared a rare throwback photograph of herself and her husband Carl Thomas Dean on Instagram to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Cozied up together in the picture, Parton wore a black dress with white ruffled lining as Dean, now 79, smiled in a black suit with a pink shirt underneath, which he accessorized with a striped, multicolor tie.

"Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours," the "9 to 5" singer captioned the sweet shot beside a red heart emoji.

Parton and Dean, who has long shunned the spotlight and never appears at public events with his wife, have been one of showbiz's most enduring love stories since they tied the knot in 1966 after meeting in a Nashville laundromat.

"When I met my husband, he wanted to take me out to dinner. He pulled up to the drive-in window and got our food at McDonald's," she told PEOPLE in 2018. "We know a few little places we can go without being bothered. He only likes to go places where he can be comfortable!"

Dolly Parton Dolly Parton | Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Parton was just 18 when they met, and previously told PEOPLE that she and Dean are "completely opposite, but that's what makes it fun."

"He's always supporting me as long as I don't try to drag him in on it," she said in 2019. "He's always been my biggest fan behind the scenes, but he's at home … He'd never come dragging around. I'd rather bring somebody else with me, you know? He's never jealous of that either."

Earlier this month, Parton shared another glimpse into her marriage with Dean when she posted a different throwback photo of herself and her love.