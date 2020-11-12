Dolly Parton Says She'll 'Never' Age: 'I'll Look as Young as My Plastic Surgeons Will Allow Me'
"I ain't got time to be old," says the country star before jokingly adding, "I'm gonna look like a cartoon"
Dolly Parton is redefining what it means to age.
The country music icon, who turns 75 in January, joins Oprah Winfrey for an all-new episode of Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation airing Friday — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look!
"As you reach each milestone age, I want to know what impact, if any, does the number have on you?" asks Winfrey, 66, in the clip.
"I don't think about my life in terms of numbers. First of all, I ain't never gonna be old because I ain't got time to be old. I can't stop long enough to grow old," she responds as Winfrey laughs.
Parton then says she's going to "be the best I can be at whatever age."
"I bet you I won't look much different when I'm 95, if I live that long, because I'm like the Gabor sisters," she says, referring to the late Hungarian socialites.
"I'm gonna look like a cartoon," she jokingly tells Winfrey. "I'll have on the makeup. I'll look as young as my plastic surgeons will allow me and [with] all the makeup and lighting and all that. But I think more than anything, it's about what comes from inside you."
"It's an attitude and you gotta shine from within. Sometimes, that can make you feel young and make you seem young to other people," she adds.
Last month, Parton told BBC Radio 5's Scott Mills & Clark Stark Show that she wanted to pose for Playboy for her 75th birthday. (She first graced the cover in 1978.)
"I just might do it. If I can do it in good taste and they [Playboy] want it, we'll do it along with a really good interview inside," Parton told Mills and Stark. "So, yeah, it's possible. Yep, we've talked about it."
The comment echoed similar sentiments she shared back in March.
RELATED: Dolly Parton Opens Up About Keeping Husband Carl Dean Out of the Spotlight: 'It's Just Not Who He Is'
"I don't plan to retire. I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again," she said on 60 Minutes Australia. "See I did Playboy magazine years ago and I thought it'd be such a hoot if they'll go for it — I don't know if they will — if I could be on the cover again when I'm 75."
Parton's appearance on The Oprah Conversation comes weeks ahead of her own A Holly Dolly Christmas special, which will "bring both powerful, faith-ﬁlled hymns and light-hearted holiday classics to viewers" on CBS Dec. 6.
The Oprah Conversation with Dolly Parton premieres Friday, Nov. 13 at 12:00am ET, exclusively on Apple TV+.
