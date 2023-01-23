Dolly Parton Teases 'Iconic' Collabs for Upcoming Rock Album: 'Hopefully We're Going to Have Cher'

Dolly Parton's list of legendary duet partners for her upcoming rock and roll album keeps growing!

In a new interview on Tuesday's episode of The Rachael Ray Show, the 10-time Grammy winner spoke about her forthcoming album Rock Star (inspired by her recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame) and teased a potential duet with a fellow beloved superstar: Cher!

"I've got a lot of wonderful iconic songs people love and wonderful iconic singers joining me — like Elton John, who is on one of the songs he wrote. Paul McCartney sang with me," the 77-year-old singer-songwriter told host Rachael Ray. "Hopefully we're going to have Cher... We've got all kinds of wonderful people."

Dolly Parton, Cher. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty, ANDREA RENAULT/AFP via Getty

Parton first announced her plans to make a rock album in November 2022 while accepting her induction — after attempting to bow out of the prestigious organization due to her stature as a country artist. At the ceremony, she debuted a new song titled "Rockin'" about the debacle.

"As you know when I went into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I wrote a little special song for that to sum up my feelings about how I wasn't sure I was a rockstar," she recalled to Ray, 54. "But you know me well enough to know I'm not going to let an opportunity go by."

"I thought if I'm ever going to do a rock and roll album — which I often dreamed someday I might — that the time is now," added Parton. "So, I reached out to a lot of friends who were on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with me when we were there those few days rehearsing. So, now I'm doing an album... It's called Rock Star, and here I am at 77 going to be a rock star."

Dolly Parton at the 57th Academy Of Country Music Awards. Kevin Winter/Getty

Last week, the "Jolene" hitmaker shared details about Rock Star during an interview on The View, noting that Stevie Nicks, John Fogerty, Pink, Steve Perry, Steven Tyler and Brandi Carlile will feature on the project.

In another interview with Elite Daily, Parton revealed a mash-up duet of "I Will Always Love You" and her goddaughter Miley Cyrus' hit song "Wrecking Ball" will also appear on the album — following the pair's live performance of the two tracks on the NBC special Miley's New Year's Eve Party.

"I did 'Wrecking Ball' on my album called Rock Star, and it's going to be released in midsummer, early fall," she told the outlet. "I love that song, and I love hearing Miley singing it."

Speaking to PEOPLE in November, Parton said she's creating the album not only for herself, but for her husband of 56 years, Carl Thomas Dean, a lifelong rock fan.

"I'm doing the rock 'n' roll album because of him," she said. "I had often thought about doing a rock 'n' roll album for him with his favorite songs. And so when this all came about, I decided that I am gonna go ahead and do it. … It was just the perfect storm. OK, it's time."