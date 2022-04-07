Dolly Parton Talks Climate Change, Compares Mistreating Earth to 'Being Ugly to Your Mama'

The country icon discussed her native Tennessee's Smoky Mountains, touching on the region's colorful vegetation, wildlife, and the crucial nature of protecting it from the effects of climate change

Dolly Parton wants you to know the importance of climate change awareness.

The country icon recently spoke to National Geographic for an in-depth story about her native Tennessee's Smoky Mountains, touching on the region's colorful vegetation, wildlife, and the crucial nature of protecting it from the effects of climate change.

"We should pay more attention," said Parton, 76. "We're just mistreating Mother Nature—that's like being ugly to your mama… We need to take better care of the things that God gave us freely. And that we're so freely messing up."

Dolly Parton performs on stage at ACL Live during Blockchain Creative Labs’ Dollyverse event at SXSW during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals on March 18, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

The musician and Run, Rose, Run author generally strays from speaking on controversial issues related to politics, as she told USA Today in 2020. "I don't like to get involved in politics, because first of all, I have as many Republican fans as I do Democrats," said Parton at the time. "I don't want to offend anybody."

However, Parton's passion for her home state's nature seems to override her often-neutral stance when it comes to climate change. "She is very active in causes that speak to her heart, and the Smoky Mountains where she grew up—that's where her heart is" American Eagle Foundation executive director Jessica Hall — who helps run a bald eagle sanctuary at Dollywood, the "Jolene" singer's Pigeon Forge, Tennessee amusement park — told NatGeo.

"To date we've released over 180 bald eagles into the wild in the Smoky Mountains," continued Hall. "It's incredible: We've tracked our bald eagles in Ohio and Florida. We feel strongly that we have played a small but important role in the repopulation of the bald eagle species in the South."

"The Smokies have a heart of their own," Parton detailed of the region, which she wrote about in 1972's "My Tennessee Mountain Home," recently named one of the state's official songs. "It's the way the water flows, the way it sounds, and the way it feels when you get in it. I don't know if it's just because it's my home—but I really don't think so. I think it's just one of those special places that God put here for us to enjoy."

Last week, Parton posted a heartfelt message to Instagram in support of those affected by Tennessee wildfires near Dollywood as well as her hometown.