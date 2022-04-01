"I'm proud of how everyone in the area has pulled together like they always do," Dolly Parton said

Dolly Parton Extends a 'Prayer' to Those Affected by Tennessee Wildfires Near Her Hometown

Dolly Parton is sharing support for those in the path of Tennessee wildfires near her hometown and near Dollywood.

On Thursday, the country music superstar, 76, penned a message on Instagram to those affected.

"I've been keeping up with everything going on with the fires near my home area," Parton began her post. "It looks scary on TV, but I'm proud of how everyone in the area has pulled together like they always do."

Noting that she is "especially proud of the brave men and women who are working to contain the fire," the "Jolene" singer continued, "I know there are some folks who have been affected, and I hope that you will join me in saying a prayer for them."

"During this time, I've also remained in touch with my people at Dollywood who have assured me everything is okay there," added Parton of her amusement park in Pigeon Forge.

Parton, who is a native of Sevierville, Tennessee, shared her message after the Hatcher Mountain/Indigo Lane fire started on Wednesday.

The blaze is now 45 percent contained and approximately 3,739 acres in size, the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency announced in a Facebook post on Thursday evening.

The organization also noted that the Hatcher Mountain/Indigo Lane fire "has affected more than 100 structures," while another, the Millstone Gap Fire, "is approximately 650 acres in size."

"Crews will work overnight on both fires and resume airdrops on Friday morning," the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency added.