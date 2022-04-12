Country music legend Dolly Parton explained the simple but effective morning routine that keeps her looking good at 76

Dolly Parton Says She Starts Her Morning Routine at 3 a.m.: 'I Do Some of My Best Work'

Dolly Parton may be working "9 to 5," but she's actually getting up much earlier than that!

During an interview with Insider that published on Sunday, the country music legend opened up about the simplicity of her morning routine, revealing that she hops out of bed at 3 a.m. every day.

"I don't need a whole lot of sleep," Parton, 76, told the outlet. "I go to bed pretty early, but even if I've been up late — it's just kind of like a little clock inside of me that says 'it's 3 o'clock!' "

"I do some of my best work there, but I get enough sleep," the country music legend added. "I don't require as much sleep as a lot of other people do, that's kind of a Parton family trait."

Parton went on to explain that she starts her morning like most people, with a skin-care routine. However, she doesn't have any tips or tricks to looking energized throughout the day, admitting, "I don't do any big rituals with my skin or anything."

"I don't think you have to pay a ton of money to have good products," she said. "Most of the products that cost less are just as good, and sometimes better than the ones that cost a fortune. I don't buy for fame. I just buy the ones that work for me."

The "Jolene" singer simply attributed her good skin to her inability to tan when she was younger.

"I never got out in the sun," Parton told Insider. "I don't have a lot of the same problems that women my age do 'cause I never baked myself in the sun. I would've if I'd been able to tan but I couldn't, so now I'm glad!"

Along with a skincare routine, Parton also loves a good makeup routine. Back in December 2020, she said in an interview that she loves her glam so much, she looks put together at all times of the day.

"I have to always stay ready — street ready, I always say," Parton told RuPaul for a cover story with Marie Claire. "I have to keep my makeup on and keep my hair done."

She explained to RuPaul that when she's in Los Angeles, she always wants to stay ready in the case of a natural disaster. "If it's going to earthquake, if we get an earthquake, I'm not running out in the street looking like you now," Parton joked. "I have to be ambulance-ready at all times, if I get sick or something."

Even though the "I Will Always Love You" songstress loves getting dolled up, she admitted she has no problem embracing her natural side once in a while. "I'm comfortable in my own skin; I'm comfortable with my image," she said. "I dress for myself more than I do for somebody else."

Back in November 2021, Parton sat down with PEOPLE exclusively and got candid about getting older.