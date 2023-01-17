Dolly Parton Says She Hopes Lisa Marie Presley Is 'Happy' with Late Dad Elvis After Her Death

Dolly Parton says she hopes Lisa Marie Presley is resting in peace with her late father, Elvis Presley.

Lisa Marie died at age 54 on Jan. 12, hours after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital for a possible cardiac arrest. Her father, legendary singer Elvis, died in August 1977.

Parton spoke about Lisa Marie's death while at an event in Nashville for her Duncan Hines cake mixes.

"That was a sad, sad loss, and when I had made my statement that I just wanted to send my sympathies to Priscilla 'cause I can only imagine, but I knew he'd be waiting for her," she told Entertainment Tonight.

In Parton's post following the singer-songwriter's death, the country star shared a note for Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla Presley, via Instagram.

"Priscilla, I know how sad you must be. May God comfort you at this time," she wrote last week. "Elvis, I know how happy you must be to finally have her home and to have her back with you. Lisa Marie, may you rest in peace. We all love all of you."

Opening up about her post, Parton told ET, "I thought, 'Well, Elvis is there waiting for her,' and we just all love that family and just wish them the best, but that was a sad, sad loss."

Lisa Marie and Elvis Presley. Frank Carroll/Sygma via Getty

Parton added that she believes Lisa Marie and Elvis are now together again.

"Hopefully they are up there being happy together, and hopefully Priscilla will find some peace through the love that we all have for her," she told the outlet.

The musician, who released three albums throughout her career, was hospitalized on Jan. 12. EMTs responded to Lisa Marie's home in Calabasas, California, on Thursday for a possible cardiac arrest, just two days after she attended the 2023 Golden Globes with Priscilla and Elvis star Austin Butler.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to PEOPLE on Jan. 12 that paramedics responded to the 5900 block of Normandy drive in Calabasas to treat a woman who was not breathing. When they arrived, the paramedics began CPR and, upon noting the patient had "signs of life," transferred her to a local hospital for "immediate medical care."

Lisa Marie is survived by her mother, actress and businesswoman Priscilla, 77; and her three daughters, Riley, 33, and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood, 14. Lisa Marie was preceded in death by her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020.

Her final resting place will be at Graceland next to her son Benjamin, according to Riley's representative.