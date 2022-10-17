Dolly Parton Says Her Philanthropy Isn't for a 'Tax Write-Off': 'Something I Can Take Pride In'

Parton was one of four 2022 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy honorees on Thursday in New York City, and she spoke to PEOPLE ahead of the ceremony about what inspires her charitable efforts

By
Published on October 17, 2022 01:35 PM

Dolly Parton is among the 2022 class of Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy honorees for her decades of charitable efforts.

Ahead of the ceremony at Gotham Hall in New York City on Thursday, the country icon spoke to PEOPLE about the honor and what inspires her philanthropic work, which includes helping young children around the world learn to read since 1995 through the Dollywood Foundation's Imagination Library.

Since its launch around three decades and 40-something albums into Parton's career, the Tennessee-based organization has donated nearly 200 million books to children across the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, and Ireland. She launched the Imagination Library to help her hometown of Sevier County, inspired by her father Robert's inability to read and write.

"That always made me feel bad about my dad, so I started it based on that, just for our county," Parton, 76, tells PEOPLE. "Governor Phil Bredesen thought it was a great idea, so they took it statewide. It's just grown in leaps and bounds ever since then, but it came from a place in my heart to try to help children in their young years, their most impressionable years, to learn how to read and write."

Dolly Parton Says Her Charity Work Isn't for 'a Tax Write-Off': 'Something I Can Take Pride In'. (credit: Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy)..
2022 Class of Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Honorees. Filip Wolak for Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy

Other recipients of this year's Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy include Manu Chandaria, who works through the Chandaria Foundation to provide healthcare to overlooked African communities; Lyda Hill, founder of the IF/THEN initiative to support women in STEM; as well as Lynn Schusterman and her daughter Stacy, major investors in criminal justice reform and reproductive rights.

Parton marks the first female entertainer to be honored with the award, a feat she doesn't take lightly. "It's great to be recognized, especially something as big as this [Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy] with all these wonderful, intelligent people that have done so much for the world," she says. "Just to be one of them is an honor to me."

Despite holding 10 Grammy awards, 13 ACM Awards and an upcoming induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, however, Parton doesn't consider awards the goal of her philanthropy.

"It's always wonderful to get recognition for anything you've done that might've helped people. I'm always proud to accept the awards, and I'm always humbled by it," she says. "I'm proud of the Imagination Library as much as anything I've ever done in my life. To get an award for the things you've done just says, 'Hey, people are noticing, and it's doing some good!' It must be, or you wouldn't be recognized to that extent."

According to the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy's selection committee, Parton was chosen as a 2022 honoree for going above and beyond to help others. "With her philanthropy and her artistry, she has empowered and lifted up the citizens of her Tennessee home county as well as millions more around the world," reads a statement from the organization. "We believe that her many philanthropic achievements embody the values of our founder [Andrew Carnegie], who, with us, would surely greet Parton with 'affection, gratitude, and admiration.'"

Dolly Parton Says Her Charity Work Isn't for 'a Tax Write-Off': 'Something I Can Take Pride In'. (credit: Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy)..
Dolly Parton. Filip Wolak for Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy

Beyond the Imagination Library, Parton's philanthropic efforts also include donations to Vanderbilt University for pediatric infectious disease research and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine and the Dollywood Foundation's My People Fund to support families affected by the 2016 wildfires in Sevier County.

Amid her busy schedule of artistic and business-related ventures, she has a team of staffers to help find causes to support. But mostly, she follows her heart. "I always want to do things that I can be proud to talk about, things that I believe in," says Parton. "I cannot be a hypocrite and just say I'm going to donate this money for a tax write-off. I'd really like for it to mean something to me — something I can take pride in."

Dolly Parton Says Her Charity Work Isn't for 'a Tax Write-Off': 'Something I Can Take Pride In'. (credit: Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy)..
Dolly Parton. Filip Wolak for Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy

Throughout her many decades-long career, Parton's seen extreme successes, which inspire her to give back to communities in need. She's committed to putting in work to help others and considers it her duty to do so.

"I know it's a lot of work, but there's a scripture in the Bible that says, 'To whom much is given, much is required,' so that's kind of how I feel when I think I'm working too much toward something," she explains. "When it's something you love, you're happy to do the work, and I'll continue to do it for as long as I last."

Related Articles
Paul Newman
Paul Newman's Daughter Remembers His Philanthropic Efforts: 'Such a Heartfelt Passion'
loretta lynn
Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos
Melinda Gates and Bill Gates speak on stage during The Robin Hood Foundation's 2018 benefit at Jacob Javitz Center on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood)
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' Relationship Timeline
Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson
Dolly Parton Says 'Nobody Sings Like Kelly Clarkson' as They Unveil Newly Reimagined '9 to 5' Duet
Dolly Parton visits The Cast of "9 To 5" The Musical at The Savoy Theatre on February 17, 2019 in London, England.
Dolly Parton Donates Another $1 Million to Vanderbilt — This Time for Pediatric Infectious Disease Research
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton Extends a 'Prayer' to Those Affected by Tennessee Wildfires Near Her Hometown
Dolly Parton visits The Cast of "9 To 5" The Musical at The Savoy Theatre on February 17, 2019 in London, England.
Dolly Parton's Personal Tour Bus Is Now Available to Rent for $10,000 Per Stay — See Inside!
People of the Year Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton Talks Giving Back and Being a Tough Boss: 'I Try to Rule with Love and Compassion'
Ava, Deacon, Tennessee
Reese Witherspoon's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Queen Elizabeth II meeting a group of Red Cross students
A Lifelong Supporter of Hundreds of Charities, Queen Elizabeth's Death Marks 'The End of an Era'
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton Says Reclusive Husband Carl Thomas Dean Has Always Been Her 'Biggest Fan Behind the Scenes'
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner attend the 54th annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner's Relationship Timeline
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Dove Cameron accepts the award for Best New Artist onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)
Dove Cameron Dedicates Best New Artist Award to Insecure 'Queer Kids' in 2022 MTV VMAs Speech
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean's Relationship Timeline
Becky G attends Variety's 2022 Power Of Young Hollywood Celebration Presented By Facebook Gaming
Becky G Says She's Learned That Being Latina Is a 'Blessing': 'So Much More' Than 'Checking a Box'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfubgFqJ1QD/ jowens_3 Verified Words can’t explain how proud i am of you, this has been such a surreal experience to watch you receive your Presidential Medal of Freedom, and be the youngest to ever receive one at that! You’re one of the strongest people i know and are so deserving, I’m so blessed to be able to experience this with you. You motivate me more everyday to be the best version of myself. Such a inspiration, i love you so much babe ❤️ 1h
Jonathan Owens Celebrates Fiancée Simone Biles' Presidential Medal of Freedom: 'You Motivate Me'