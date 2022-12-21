Dolly Parton Says She Regrets Locking Away a 'Really Good Song' in 2045 Dollywood Time Capsule

"I don't know whose damn idea that was," Parton told Kelly Clarkson about the time capsule at her Pigeon Forge, Tennessee theme park

By
Published on December 21, 2022 01:25 PM

Dolly Parton wrote and recorded a song that fans won't be able to hear until 2045 — and she's not happy about the wait.

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 76-year-old country icon spoke about creating an original song for her Pigeon Forge, Tennessee theme park Dollywood resort that was locked away in a time capsule and won't see the light of day for another 23 years.

A few years removed from making the track, however, Parton doesn't want to wait any longer to share it with listeners. "You have no idea how that has bothered me," she told Clarkson earlier this month. "I wanna go dig that up so bad. It's a really good song!"

She then spoke about feeling frustrated that the song likely won't be released until after her death, as the time capsule won't be opened until she's 99 years old: "I might be here, I might not be."

Dolly Parton Dollywood
Dolly Parton. Ron Davis/Getty

"I don't know whose damn idea that was," said Parton. "They weren't expecting me to be there at all, and I probably won't be. I might be there, who knows. I figure it'll probably disintegrate and nobody will ever hear it, that's what bothers me. If it rots in there before they open it."

Parton previously spoke publicly about the song in the pages of her 2020 book, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, noting that locking away the song felt "like burying one of my kids, putting it on ice or something, and I won't be around to see it brought back to life."

She continued, "It's just burning me up inside that I have to leave it in there."

Dolly Parton attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Dolly Parton. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

After the interview with Kelly Clarkson began to gain traction online, a fan posted a photo of a song in a time capsule at Dollywood. However, it's unclear if it's the same one, as Parton claimed the song will be unveiled when she's 99, and the fan's photo features a note about a song preserved in a wooden "Dream Box" that will be released for the "Jolene" singer's 100th birthday.

"This chestnut 'Dream Box' is a repository of Dolly's memories and wishes for the future. It will not be opened until Dolly's 100th birthday on Jan. 19, 2046," reads a description next to the box, per the photo. "The Dream Box itself is a tribute to her original mentor and uncle, Bill Owens, who has worked tirelessly to preserve the American Chestnut tree."

The note continues, "As a final tribute, Dolly has placed a song which she has written to be released as her last. Entitled, 'My Place in History,' only Dolly knows its melody and content until 2046."

