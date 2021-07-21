Dolly Parton Recreates Her 1978 Playboy Cover in Honor of Husband Carl Thomas Dean's Birthday

Dolly Parton is ringing in husband Carl Thomas Dean's birthday with a very special gift.

On Tuesday, the country music legend, 75, revealed that she had recreated her 1978 Playboy magazine cover in a new photo shoot as a present for Dean, whom she's been married to for over five decades.

Dressed in bunny ears, a black bustier with matching gloves and a pink bowtie, Parton shared the final product in a video posted to her social media accounts.

"You're probably wondering why I'm dressed like this. Well, it's for my husband's birthday," she began in the clip, explaining her outfit. "Remember some time back I said I was gonna pose on Playboy magazine when I'm 75? Well, I'm 75 and they don't have a magazine anymore, but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy."

"I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy," Parton continued. "He still thinks I'm a hot chick after 57 years and I'm not gonna try to talk him out of that."

The 10-time Grammy winner went on to say that she "had a cover made of the new Dolly," joking that she was "kind of a little butterball" in her previous Playboy cover.

"Well, I'm string cheese now. But he'll probably be thinking I'm cream cheese, I hope," she quipped of Dean, winking at the camera.

The video ended with a shot of Parton surprising Dean with her Playboy issue framed alongside a recreation of the iconic cover.

Parton jokingly added, "You think Playboy ought to pay for at least the photo shoot? I do!"

Parton appeared on the Playboy's October 1978 cover when she was 32 years old.

She first expressed her wish to pose in the magazine again during a March 2020 interview with 60 Minutes Australia, sharing that she hopes to recreate the cover in the near future.

"I don't plan to retire. I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy Magazine again," Parton said at the time. "See I did Playboy magazine years ago and I thought it'd be such a hoot if they'll go for it — I don't know if they will — if I could be on the cover again when I'm 75."

When asked if she would pose with the same outfit she wore in the original cover, the "Jolene" singer replied, "Maybe!"

"I could probably use it," she said, jokingly adding, "Boobs are still the same."

Parton married Dean in May 1966 when she was 20 and he was 23.

In 2015, she opened up to PEOPLE about their long-lasting marriage, calling her husband "a good man."

"They say that opposites attract, and it's true," she said. "We're completely opposite, but that's what makes it fun. I never know what he's gonna say or do. He's always surprising me."

"He's a deep person, but he has a great and warped sense of humor. He makes me laugh and entertains me. He's very secure within himself," Parton explained.

Dean — whom Parton met when she was just 18 years old — has long shunned the spotlight and rarely takes part public events with his superstar wife.