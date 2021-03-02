The country legend even sang a silly, spinoff to the tune of "Jolene" as she encouraged others to get their vaccine

Dolly Parton Receives COVID Vaccine as She Calls for Others to Get It: 'Don't Be Such a Chicken'

Dolly Parton has her vaccine!

On Tuesday, the country legend — wearing the perfect navy blue blouse for the COVID vaccine's administration — shared a video of herself getting the Moderna vaccine that she helped fund. Parton, 75, also encouraged others to get the vaccine too.

"I'm finally going to get my vaccine. I'm so excited. I've been waiting a while I'm old enough to get it. And I'm smart enough to get it," she said in the video. "So I'm very happy that I'm going to get my Moderna shot today. And I want to tell everybody that you should get out there and do it too, having changed where my songs to fit the occasion."

The country queen then sang along to a modified version of her classic hit "Jolene."

"Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine. I'm begging of you, please don't hesitate," she sang. "Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine. Because once you're dead, then that's a bit too late."

Before masking up and meeting with the doctor who administered the shot, she further encouraged the "cowards" who don't trust the vaccine to get their shot.

"I'm trying to be funny now, but I'm dead serious about the vaccine," Parton said. "I think we all want to give back to normal, whatever that is. And that would be a great shot in the arm, wouldn't it if we could get back to that? But anyhow, I just wanted to encourage everybody 'cause the sooner we get to feeling better, the sooner we are going to get back to being normal."

"I just want to say to all of you cowards out there: Don't be such a chicken squat. Get out there and get your shot!" she ended.

On both her video and photo posts, the caption read "Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine," referring to the fact that Parton helped fund the Moderna vaccine with a donation of $1 million.

Credit: David Becker/Getty

Earlier last month, the country singer told The Associated Press that she hadn't gotten the vaccine yet and wanted to wait her turn.

"I'm not going to get mine until some more people get theirs. I don't want it to look like I'm jumping the line just because I donated money," the 75-year-old told the AP. "I'm very funny about that. I'm going to get mine though, but I'm going to wait."

"I'm at the age where I could have gotten mine legally last week. I turned 75. I was going to do it on my birthday, and I thought, 'Nah, don't do that. You'll look like you're just doing a show.' None of my work is really like that," she added.

She also opened up to the outlet about donating money to fund the vaccine at Vanderbilt University.