Dolly Parton Reacts to Lil Nas X's Cover of 'Jolene': 'I'm Honored and Flattered'

"I had to find it and listen to it immediately … and it's really, really good," Dolly Parton wrote on Instagram

Dolly Parton is showing some love for Lil Nas X!

On Wednesday, the iconic "9 to 5" singer shared a photo on Instagram alongside Lil Nas X as she responded to his cover of her single "Jolene," which he performed last week at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

"I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song 'Jolene.' I had to find it and listen to it immediately…and it's really, really good," wrote Parton 75. "Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I'm honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @lilnasx 🦋."

Lil Nas X, 22, later quote retweeted Parton's tweet with the same message, and wrote "HOLY S---."

The "Industry Baby" singer sat down with SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live on Tuesday and talked about how that performance came to fruition, since "Jolene" wasn't the song they originally intended to perform.

"We originally were going to do a Nirvana song and then like, we were kind of goofing around and you know, like doing Jolene, it was like, wait a minute. What if we actually did Jolene?" Lil Nas X said.

He continued, "And I feel like, you know, the context to it, like completely changes as you just said, I was like, 'Oh, that'd be really cool.' So I went for it. Hey, [I] have like my history with country. So I was like, ah, this is perfect."

This isn't the stars' first rodeo, however — in 2019, Parton told Elle that she had the opportunity to feature on Lil Nas X's breakout hit "Old Town Road," but hoped to instead work with him on another project in the future.

"I had an opportunity to be part of that [song], but it had done so well with so many people," she said. Lil Nas X released remixes of the track with BTS, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Wayne and Diplo, among others. "I thought, 'Well, I'll wait and do something later on. No point in going down that same Old Town Road. We got other roads to travel.' "

"I was so happy for him," she added.

Parton also found herself in a hilarious exchange on Wednesday with the official Ted Lasso Twitter account after he quote retweeted a tweet by Neil Chatterjee, who wrote "what would @TedLasso do?" about an instance boarding a plane.

Lasso wrote "That's funny, when it comes to small talk I often ask myself what would Dolly Parton do? Start with the 9 to 5 and end with God Only Knows."

Parton then responded by writing "You're too sweet, @TedLasso! I heard you left some @AFCRichmond tickets at will call under my name?😉"