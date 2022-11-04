Dolly Parton Is Ready to Rock! Upcoming Hall of Fame Induction Helps Inspire a New Project: 'OK, It's Time'

After her initial hesitation, the country queen is looking forward to accepting rock music's highest honor and then making an album that her rock-loving husband is sure to love

By
Nancy Kruh
Nancy Kruh
Nancy Kruh

Nancy Kruh is a Nashville-based writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE Magazine. She has covered the country music scene almost exclusively for eight years, reporting from concerts, awards-show red carpets and No. 1 parties, as well as digging deep in interviews with both fan favorites and up-and-comers. She was lead writer-reporter for PEOPLE cover stories featuring Reba McEntire (2019) and Luke Bryan (2021) and reporter for the PEOPLE cover story featuring Naomi Judd (2022). A student of country music history, she's a 1,400-hour volunteer at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Before PEOPLE, Nancy worked for 25 years as a writer and editor at The Dallas Morning News, where she earned numerous state and national awards, mostly for her feature work. She graduated from Southern Methodist University with a bachelor's degree in journalism, and she also holds a master of arts degree from the University of Texas-Dallas.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 4, 2022 11:00 AM
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Dolly Parton attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Dolly Parton. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Dolly Parton is looking forward to her Saturday induction into the 2022 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but don't think that means she's let go of her initial doubts about deserving this new honor.

"When you talk about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame," the 76-year-old country legend tells PEOPLE, "wouldn't you think that should be for the people in rock 'n' roll?"

Granted, in her next breath, she vows she's "gonna accept gracefully," and she plans to address the issue in the way she knows best. "I have written a song just for [the ceremony], based on the whole story," she reveals. "I'm gonna get to perform that."

But don't think Parton will be done there.

"I'm gonna have to live up to it if I'm gonna be in the Hall of Fame," she adds, "so I'm gonna go ahead and do a rock 'n' roll album, and I'm gonna pull people from the rock 'n' roll field to sing with me on it. … I'm gonna actually pull on some of the greats and do a lot of the great rock songs."

Dolly Parton performs on stage at ACL Live during Blockchain Creative Labs’ Dollyverse event at SXSW during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals on March 18, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Dolly Parton. Michael Loccisano/Getty

The Hall of Fame honor, she also reveals, was the final nudge she needed to record a rock album as a gift to her husband of 56 years, Carl Thomas Dean, a lifelong rock fan (who, she adds, joined her in her initial incredulity).

"I'm doing the rock 'n' roll album because of him," she says. "I had often thought about doing a rock 'n' roll album for him with his favorite songs. And so when this all came about, I decided that I am gonna go ahead and do it. … It was just the perfect storm. OK, it's time."

No doubt a rock project only underscores Parton's massive influence across musical genres, not to mention the perpetually fuzzy lines between the genres. In the late 1970s and early '80s, Parton was a fixture on the pop chart with such crossover hits as "Here You Come Again," "Baby I'm Burning," "9 to 5" and "Islands in the Stream," her duet with crossover king Kenny Rogers. She's also made significant marks in bluegrass, gospel and Christian music.

Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton
Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Parton's ultimate crossover song, "I Will Always Love You," has been recorded by artists from practically every genre, including, most famously, the late pop diva and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Whitney Houston.

In inimitable Dolly fashion, Parton notes that her initial quibble over her eligibility was actually based on her concern for others in the music community.

"I appreciate any accolades that are thrown in my direction," she allows, "but I still, at that time, felt like I was gonna take votes away from somebody else that really had been working hard in that field. I'll take all of what I can get in the country field or whatever I'm doing, but I just didn't want to take votes away from somebody else that had spent their life counting on that."

Parton also allows that it's since been pointed out to her she'll be joining an illustrious group of artists who are in both the country and rock halls of fame, including Chet Atkins, Johnny Cash, the Everly Brothers, Brenda Lee, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Floyd Cramer. For that matter, in the 2022 class alone, she'll be among several artists best known for music that also doesn't fit neatly into the rock category, including new wave band Duran Duran, rapper Eminem, pop duo Eurythmics, pop-R&B star Lionel Richie and 1970s pop icon Carly Simon. The class is rounded out by two straight-up rockers, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

Parton's latest trophy will be added to a vast array of honors that Parton has already received, including numerous Grammy, CMA, ACM, CMT, BMI and Billboard awards; a primetime Emmy; a Living Legend award from the Library of Congress; a Kennedy Center honor; a National Medal of Arts from the U.S. Congress; and an honorary doctorate from the University of Tennessee.

Which ones mean the most? Parton doesn't have to think long on that.

"I think probably being in the Songwriters Hall of Fame — the big one — and the country music songwriters hall of fame," she says. (Parton was inducted into the national Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2001 and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1986.)

Parton calls songwriting "my favorite thing. I mean, I love to sing. I love to perform, but I feel like my gift — or that very personal gift — is being able to write songs, to write about my feelings and the feelings of other people that don't know how to write."

She also adds that her Imagination Library is her other favorite achievement; since 1995, the nonprofit she founded has given away more than 170 million books to children around the world.

"Although it's not like an award that I've won," Parton says, "I take great pride in being the 'Book Lady.'"

Parton also is quick to say she doesn't measure her success by awards or honors.

"I used to wonder how people would remember me when I was older if I was lucky enough to be successful," she says, "and now I am older, and I take such pride in feeling that I've done something meaningful that has been appreciated."

She adds: "I equally appreciate the fact that it took a lot of people to help me see the success that I've had. I love what I've done, and I love the people that've allowed it to happen."

Related Articles
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 17: Jerry Lee Lewis speaks at the Country Music Hall of Fame 2022 inductees presented by CMA at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on May 17, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
'Great Balls of Fire' Rocker Jerry Lee Lewis Dead at 87
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 18: Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton performs onstage at "Dollyverse Powered By Blockchain Creative Labs on Eluv.io" during the 2022 SXSW Conference And Festival at ACL Live at The Moody Theater on March 18, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/FilmMagic)
Dolly Parton Says She Has 'No Intention of Going on a Full-Blown Tour Anymore'
Dolly Parton Says Her Charity Work Isn't for 'a Tax Write-Off': 'Something I Can Take Pride In'. (credit: Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy)..
Dolly Parton Says Her Philanthropy Isn't for a 'Tax Write-Off': 'Something I Can Take Pride In'
loretta lynn tribute concert
George Strait, Alan Jackson, Keith Urban, Wynonna Judd and More Bow to Queen Loretta Lynn at Moving Tribute
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton Opts Out of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ballot, Saying She Hasn't 'Earned That Right'
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton Remains on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ballot Despite Opting Out
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton Says She 'Never Meant to Cause Trouble' After Rock Hall of Fame Induction Drama
loretta lynn
Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos
Tom Petty Suffers Full Cardiac Arrest
A Rocker and a Heartbreaker: Celebrate Tom Petty's Life in Photos on the 5th Anniversary of His Death
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton Says She'll 'Accept Gracefully' If She's Inducted into Rock Hall Despite Trying to Opt Out
lorrie morgan
Keith Whitley, Jerry Lee Lewis and Music Exec Joe Galante to Enter Country Music Hall of Fame
BERKELEY, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 26: Linda Ronstadt performing at the Greek Theater in Berkeley, California on September 26,1982. (Photo by Clayton Call/Redferns)
Linda Ronstadt's Life in Pictures
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean's Relationship Timeline
carly pearce
Carly Pearce Conquers the Mother Church: 'All My Country Music Dreams Are Coming True Tonight'
Joe Galante, Jerry Lee Lewis
Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley and Joe Galante Inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame
Elvis Costello
Brutal Youth: Elvis Costello Grapples with Growing Up on His Electrifying New Record