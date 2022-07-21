Dolly Parton Praises Country Trio Chapel Hart's 'Fun New Take' on 'Jolene' After Viral AGT Audition

Following Chapel Hart's audition performance of original song “You Can Have Him Jolene," the group has also found fans in Loretta Lynn and Darius Rucker

On Tuesday's episode of America's Got Talent, sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle of Mississippi native country trio Chapel Hart auditioned and wowed judges with a performance of their original song "You Can Have Him Jolene," a modernized take on Parton's chart-topping 1974 classic, "Jolene."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ahead of their audition, the group members spoke about their love for "Jolene" and how their song came together. "We just loved the storyline, and we figured, though, from 1973 to 2022 we cannot be fighting over the same man," said Danica. "So we decided to tell her, 'You can just have him, Jolene.'"

Over upbeat country production, "You Can Have Him Jolene" finds Chapel Hart singing from Parton's perspective about the difficulty of watching a partner get stolen by Jolene. "I'm tired of second chances / These sad, sad circumstances / He's your problem / Good luck keeping him home," belted out the musicians. "Jolene, you can have him 'cause he don't mean much to me."

Following their performance, Chapel Hart received a coveted group Golden Buzzer from the entire panel of judges and host Terry Crews — marking the second time a contestant has received the honor following 9-year-old singer Victory Brinker in 2021.

Chapel Hart - americas got talent Chapel Hart | Credit: AGT/NBC

"Trust me, I needed you today," judge Simon Cowell told the group. "I mean, fantastic. Amazing. I love you."

Since the episode aired, Chapel Hart's live rendition of "You Can Have Him Jolene" has racked up over 2.5 million views on YouTube — and Parton's one of them.

The 76-year-old legendary singer-songwriter quote-tweeted a video of Chapel Hart's AGT audition and complimented their talent while cracking a joke about the original song's subject matter.

"What a fun new take on my song, @ChapelHartBand! Carl's birthday is today so I think I'll hang on to him, and I'm not notifying Jolene that today is his birthday," wrote Parton on Twitter.

Chapel Hart came across Parton's tweet and excitedly replied, "Here ye! Here ye! The QUEEN has spoken!!! And can somebody call the mortician cause we just died a little bit."

The "I Will Always Love You" musician isn't the only country singer who came across Chapel Hart's video, however. Soon after their episode aired, Loretta Lynn reposted the AGT clip to her Facebook page and wrote, "I love it, ladies. Now I'm wondering what you might be able to do with one of my songs!"

Darius Rucker also took to social media to express his love for the group, responding to a fan on Twitter who wrote, "Maybe you can help @ChapelHartBand break some more barriers in Nashville."

"Already put them on my next record," wrote the 56-year-old Hootie and the Blowfish frontman.

Chapel Hart then retweeted Rucker's post and wrote, "I mean, we weren't TRYING to break the whole internet, but since @dariusrucker let the cat out of the bag…"