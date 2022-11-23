Dolly Parton Posts Tribute to Miley Cyrus on Her 30th Birthday: 'Can't Wait to Celebrate with You'

Dolly Parton is honoring her goddaughter Miley Cyrus on her 30th birthday!

On Wednesday, the country star posted a tribute to celebrate Cyrus' milestone birthday, sharing pictures of herself and the "Wrecking Ball" singer from their recent photoshoot to promote their upcoming appearance together on NBC next month.

"Happy birthday @MileyCyrus!" Parton, 76, wrote in the Instagram caption. "I can't wait to celebrate with you and ring in the new year!! ❤️."

In the snapshots, the two posed alongside each other, dressed in glamorous outfits. One photo shows Cyrus embracing Parton from behind while the two flash big grins for the camera.

On Monday, NBC announced that Parton and Cyrus will be co-hosting Miley's New Year's Eve Party as the show will be returning for its second installment in Miami on Dec. 31.

Featuring a lineup of to-be-announced musical guests and is produced by SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels.

"Miley's New Year's Eve Party is about getting glamorous and dressing your best," said Cyrus in a promotional video released alongside the announcement.

"Well, we do that every day. Don't we, Miley?" replied Parton.

"You taught me well," the Plastic Hearts performer told the country icon, who then said of the show, "It's gonna be legendary."

Last September, Cyrus praised Parton after the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was listed on Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2021 and wrote her profile, calling Parton the "definition of humanitarian."

"Have you ever met anyone who doesn't love Dolly Parton? I never have," Cyrus wrote at the time. "Dolly is not only my idol because of her incomparable career — she's also my role model because of her steadfast morals and values. At her core, she is the definition of a humanitarian."

RELATED VIDEO: Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon Perform 'Almost Too Early for Christmas' in a Diner — Watch!

"She's also the world's most impeccably purposeful walking contradiction, having developed her iconic look after being inspired by the town tramp. Now she's known as a saintly, even godlike, figure," she continued.

Cyrus also noted that her godmother's most defining traits are her "honesty, truth and her faith."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"People look to Dolly for guidance, and she knows that. She wears that responsibility with the same grace and pride she rocks a two-piece Nudie suit," she added at the time. "She recognizes how impactful her choices will be as one of the most iconic and powerful voices in country music, and she leaves no one behind."