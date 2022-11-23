Dolly Parton Posts Tribute to Miley Cyrus on Her 30th Birthday: 'Can't Wait to Celebrate with You'

The country star and Cyrus are slated to co-host Miley's New Year's Eve Party together on NBC next month

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 23, 2022 09:22 PM
MILEY CYRUS, DOLLY PARTON
Photo: Joel Warren/Disney Channel

Dolly Parton is honoring her goddaughter Miley Cyrus on her 30th birthday!

On Wednesday, the country star posted a tribute to celebrate Cyrus' milestone birthday, sharing pictures of herself and the "Wrecking Ball" singer from their recent photoshoot to promote their upcoming appearance together on NBC next month.

"Happy birthday @MileyCyrus!" Parton, 76, wrote in the Instagram caption. "I can't wait to celebrate with you and ring in the new year!! ❤️."

In the snapshots, the two posed alongside each other, dressed in glamorous outfits. One photo shows Cyrus embracing Parton from behind while the two flash big grins for the camera.

On Monday, NBC announced that Parton and Cyrus will be co-hosting Miley's New Year's Eve Party as the show will be returning for its second installment in Miami on Dec. 31.

Featuring a lineup of to-be-announced musical guests and is produced by SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels.

"Miley's New Year's Eve Party is about getting glamorous and dressing your best," said Cyrus in a promotional video released alongside the announcement.

"Well, we do that every day. Don't we, Miley?" replied Parton.

"You taught me well," the Plastic Hearts performer told the country icon, who then said of the show, "It's gonna be legendary."

Last September, Cyrus praised Parton after the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was listed on Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2021 and wrote her profile, calling Parton the "definition of humanitarian."

"Have you ever met anyone who doesn't love Dolly Parton? I never have," Cyrus wrote at the time. "Dolly is not only my idol because of her incomparable career — she's also my role model because of her steadfast morals and values. At her core, she is the definition of a humanitarian."

RELATED VIDEO: Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon Perform 'Almost Too Early for Christmas' in a Diner — Watch!

"She's also the world's most impeccably purposeful walking contradiction, having developed her iconic look after being inspired by the town tramp. Now she's known as a saintly, even godlike, figure," she continued.

Cyrus also noted that her godmother's most defining traits are her "honesty, truth and her faith."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"People look to Dolly for guidance, and she knows that. She wears that responsibility with the same grace and pride she rocks a two-piece Nudie suit," she added at the time. "She recognizes how impactful her choices will be as one of the most iconic and powerful voices in country music, and she leaves no one behind."

Related Articles
Miley Cyrus to Co-Host Second NBC New Year's Eve Party with Dolly Parton: 'It's Gonna Be Legendary'
Miley Cyrus to Co-Host Second NBC New Year's Eve Party with Dolly Parton: 'It's Gonna Be Legendary'
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: Host Miley Cyrus (L) and producer Michael Len Williams II "Mike Will Made It" attend the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
Miley Cyrus Is Making New Music with 'Bangerz' Producer Mike WiLL Made-It to Debut in 2023
Miley Cyrus - Dolly Parton
Miley Cyrus Calls Dolly Parton the 'Most Impeccably Purposeful Walking Contradiction' for 'Time' 100
Dolly Parton TikTok
Dolly Parton Fans Duped by Faux TikTok Account Her Rep Calls 'Doctored'
Miranda Lambert poses for photos on a press line before the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
Miranda Lambert Says She's 'So Proud' to Receive 4 Grammy Nominations: 'It Blows Me Away'
jimmy fallon, dolly parton
Jimmy Fallon Announces Holiday Song — This Time with Dolly Parton: 'Keep the Tradition Going'
Brendan McLoughlin Wishes Miranda Lambert a Happy Birthday
Brendan McLoughlin Says Miranda Lambert Is 'Beautiful' 'Inside and Out' on Her Birthday
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Alan Jackson performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Alan Jackson Dedicates CMAs Lifetime Achievement Award to Wife Denise: 'We've Survived a Lot'
Alan Jackson to Receive 2022 CMA Lifetime Achievement Award and Star-Studded Tribute Performance
Alan Jackson to Receive 2022 CMA Lifetime Achievement Award with Star-Studded Tribute Performance
loretta lynn tribute concert
George Strait, Alan Jackson, Keith Urban, Wynonna Judd and More Bow to Queen Loretta Lynn at Moving Tribute
Leslie Jordan speaks onstage at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on April 18, 2021
Dolly Parton, Cardi B and More Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan: 'Shocked as If I Have Lost a Family Member'
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton Celebrates Her 76th Birthday by 'Just Hangin' Out' in Her 'Birthday Suit'
Leslie Jordan, dolly parton and jimmie allen
Country Stars from Dolly Parton and TJ Osborne to Brandi Carlile and Jimmie Allen Remember Leslie Jordan
Billy Ray's latest instagram post
Are Billy Ray Cyrus and Singer Firerose Engaged? See the Ring on THAT Finger
Singer Miley Cyrus during an interview with host Seth Meyers on May 16, 2022
Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton Still Communicates 'Through Fax': 'She Has a Phone [and] Doesn't Use It'
Billy Ray Cyrus and Singer Firerose
Billy Ray Cyrus and Singer Firerose 'Have Been Dating for a While' — but Didn't Overlap with Ex Tish