From Glamour Shots to the Grand Ole Opry: See CMA Awards Co-Host Dolly Parton Through the Years

Before she hits the stage to host the 2019 Country Music Association Awards, check out the country icon's greatest moments through the years
By Andrea Wurzburger
November 12, 2019 04:35 PM

1965

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

in Nashville, Tennessee. 

1968

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

with fellow country singer Porter Wagoner. 

1970

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

posing for a portrait. 

1972 

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

on set for The Porter Wagoner Show. 

1974

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

performing on The Porter Wagoner Show. 

1975

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

flashing a smile on stage. 

1976

Richard McCaffrey/ Michael Ochs Archive/ Getty Images

performing in San Francisco. 

1976

Armando Pietrangeli/Shutterstock

looking pretty in pink onstage. 

1977

Chris Walter/WireImage

looking very much on trend. 

1970s

Everett/Shutterstock

posing in rhinestones with a kitten. 

1970s 

Tom Hill/WireImage

performing in one of her signature looks. 

1978

Ed Caraeff/Getty Images

showing some leg during the cover session for her album, Heartbreaker.

1980

20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

in 9 to 5 alongside Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda. 

1983

Pete Still/Redferns

performing onstage in London. 

1984

20th Century-Fox/Getty Images

in costume for the film, Rhinestone

1984

Bill Nation/Sygma via Getty Images

getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside Sylvester Stallone. 

1987

Jerry Fitzgerald/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

shining bright on her variety show, Dolly. 

1987

Craig Sjodin/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

posing with Pee-wee Herman on Dolly

1987

Craig Sjodin/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

getting a load of some Chippendales dancers on Dolly

1987

Julie Fineman/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

hanging out with Oprah Winfrey on her variety show. 

1988

Ron Davis/Getty Images

with big, oh-so-'80s hair in Lake Tahoe. 

1989

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

poking fun at herself on Saturday Night Live

1989

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

at the premiere of Steel Magnolias.

1993

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

at the 8th Season Grand Opening of Dollywood. 

1997

Ron Davis/Getty Images

singing at the Grand Ole Opry. 

2000

Stephen J. Boitano/LightRocket via Getty Images

speaking about "Imagination Library" during a luncheon address at the National Press Club in Washington D.C. 

2001

HUGO PHILPOT/AFP via Getty Images

celebrating the release of her album, Little Arrow, in London. 

2001

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

with Reba McEntire after watching her in her Broadway debut in Annie Get Your Gun

2003

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

sparkling on the red carpet. 

2005

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

making an appearance on Reba

2006

Joel Warren/Disney Channel via Getty Images

with goddaughter Miley Cyrus on the set of Hannah Montana

2009

Joe Kohen/WireImage

at the premiere of 9 to 5: The Musical on Broadway. 

2011

Ed Rode/Getty Images

celebrating with Reba McEntire at the 2011 Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony induction. 

2015

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

singing on the set of NBC's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love

2016

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

getting ready to kick off her North American tour. 

2019 

Shahar Azran/Shutterstock

performing at the We Are Family Foundation Celebration Gala. 

2019 

Netflix

performing in her Netflix show, Heartstrings.

