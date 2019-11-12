From Glamour Shots to the Grand Ole Opry: See CMA Awards Co-Host Dolly Parton Through the Years

1965
in Nashville, Tennessee.
1968
with fellow country singer Porter Wagoner.
1970
posing for a portrait.
1972
on set for The Porter Wagoner Show.
1974
performing on The Porter Wagoner Show.
1975
flashing a smile on stage.
1976
performing in San Francisco.
1976
looking pretty in pink onstage.
1977
looking very much on trend.
1970s
posing in rhinestones with a kitten.
1970s
performing in one of her signature looks.
1978
showing some leg during the cover session for her album, Heartbreaker.
1980
in 9 to 5 alongside Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda.
1983
performing onstage in London.
1984
in costume for the film, Rhinestone.
1984
getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside Sylvester Stallone.
1987
shining bright on her variety show, Dolly.
1987
posing with Pee-wee Herman on Dolly.
1987
getting a load of some Chippendales dancers on Dolly.
1987
hanging out with Oprah Winfrey on her variety show.
1988
with big, oh-so-’80s hair in Lake Tahoe.
1989
poking fun at herself on Saturday Night Live.
1989
at the premiere of Steel Magnolias.
1993
at the 8th Season Grand Opening of Dollywood.
1997
singing at the Grand Ole Opry.
2000
speaking about “Imagination Library” during a luncheon address at the National Press Club in Washington D.C.
2001
celebrating the release of her album, Little Arrow, in London.
2001
with Reba McEntire after watching her in her Broadway debut in Annie Get Your Gun.
2003
sparkling on the red carpet.
2005
making an appearance on Reba.
2006
with goddaughter Miley Cyrus on the set of Hannah Montana.
2009
at the premiere of 9 to 5: The Musical on Broadway.
2011
celebrating with Reba McEntire at the 2011 Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony induction.
2015
singing on the set of NBC’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.
2016
getting ready to kick off her North American tour.
2019
performing at the We Are Family Foundation Celebration Gala.
2019
performing in her Netflix show, Heartstrings.