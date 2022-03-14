Dolly Parton also said that she's now inspired to record a rock album, and hopes to one day be re-considered for entry

Dolly Parton Opts Out of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ballot, Saying She Hasn't 'Earned That Right'

Dolly Parton is opting out of a possible induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The country music legend announced that although she was appreciative of her nomination for the Class of 2022 induction, she will be removing herself from the ballot to ensure that votes for other acts are not split.

"Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right," she said in a statement on Monday. "I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out."

Parton, 76, said that despite the move, she is now inspired to record a rock 'n' roll album, and hopes to one day be re-considered for entry into the coveted Rock Hall.

"I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I'm ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!" she wrote. "My husband [Carl Dean] is a total rock 'n' roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!"

The "Jolene" singer, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999, was announced as one of this year's nominees in February, alongside stars like Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Duran Duran and Beck.

The inductees will be announced in May, and the ceremony will take place in the fall.

Though Parton is primarily known for work in country music, she wouldn't have been the first artist inducted whose background is not in traditional rock music.