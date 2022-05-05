Dolly Parton Says She 'Never Meant to Cause Trouble' After Rock Hall of Fame Induction Drama

Dolly Parton may soon be entering her rock era.

The country legend, 76, was announced as a member of this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction class on Wednesday, and despite previously trying to remove herself from the ballot, is ready to move on from any drama.

"I feel great. I feel honored that all the people that voted for me did. And I appreciate the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame people for staying there with me," she told Billboard. "I never meant to cause trouble or stir up any controversy."

The star added that when she learned of her induction, she told her manager, "I said, 'Well, I guess I'm a rock star now,' jokingly."

She may have been kidding, but Parton said she's well on her way to embracing rock, and that even before her Rock Hall nomination, she'd wanted to do a rock album. She even teased a song called "Rock of Ages," in which she'd "recruit all the great old rock 'n' rollers" to help her out.

Dolly Parton Dolly Parton | Credit: Graham Denholm/Getty

"I've always wanted to do the song 'Satisfaction.' That's one of my husband's favorite songs. And I may have to drag Mick's guys up there to help me sing it," she told Billboard. "I'm hoping we're both around long enough when I get to doing this record that he'll come sing with me, and I may have to use The Rolling Stones to play behind me."

The "Jolene" singer added: "I've been working so hard on so many things and I've got to overcome this so-called controversy, which I never meant it to be that. So now I'm in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. So I'm going to have to do a rock album at some point. … Now I may have to call my album Rock Star!"

Parton, who is also a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, was announced as a nominee for the Rock Hall in February. In March, she announced that while she was "extremely flattered and grateful," she wanted to take herself off the ballot to ensure that votes for other acts were not split.

"I was trying to be nice and good about not trying to take something away from somebody that had truly earned it," she told Billboard.

Her plea came too late, however, and she was announced as an inductee for 2022 alongside Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Eminem, Eurythmics and Carly Simon.

Though the induction ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, Parton said she's unsure if she'll attend — but if she does, she has some ideas up her sleeve.