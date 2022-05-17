Dolly Parton Will Return to NBC for Meta Mountain Magic Christmas Musical Set at Dollywood

On Tuesday, NBC announced Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, a unique musical about the making of a TV special set at Parton's iconic Tennessee theme park, Dollywood

Dolly Parton is already getting back into the holiday spirit!

On Tuesday, NBC announced the 76-year-old country legend will return to the network for Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, a unique musical about the making of a TV special set at Parton's iconic Tennessee theme park, Dollywood.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly's desire to uplift an exhausted world's spirits by sharing the unique 'mountain magic' she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas," reads the holiday special's official description.

The meta film will follow Parton through the making of the special-within-a-special before she becomes wrapped up in "a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Men," continues the NBC statement.

By the time she's ready to broadcast the fictional TV special, Parton has an epiphany and instead "shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future."

Parton's no stranger to holiday content, as she's previously released three Christmas albums: 1984's Once Upon a Christmas with the late Kenny Rogers, 1990's Home for Christmas, and 2020's A Holly Dolly Christmas.

She's also appeared in holiday TV specials including 1984's Kenny & Dolly: A Christmas to Remember with Rogers and 2020's A Holly Dolly Christmas and acted in festive films like 1986's made-for-TV movie A Smoky Mountain Christmas, Hallmark's 2019 flick Christmas at Dollywood, and Netflix's 2020 Emmy-winning Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square.

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square | Credit: Netflix

Dolly Parton's Magic Mountain Christmas also marks the "Jolene" singer-songwriter's third TV film collaboration with NBC following 2015's Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors and its holiday-themed sequel, 2016's Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.