Dolly Parton Says She Believed She Couldn't Do Gershwin 'Justice' in Tribute Song: 'I Worked Hard'

Dolly Parton loves a challenge!

In Michael Feinstein's new album titled Gershwin Country, out Friday, he reimagines the songs of George and Ira Gershwin through country music — and it includes collaborations with some of the biggest names in the genre.

The title track "Love Is Here to Stay" is a collaboration with Parton, 76, and she tells PEOPLE she "never" thought an opportunity like this would come her way.

"I was honored to be asked to be part of the Gershwin Country project. I have always loved to listen to all of the Gershwin songs through the years, but never thought I would ever be asked to sing on one," the "9 to 5" singer says. "I always believed they were better songs than my ability as a singer."

Dolly Parton Dolly Parton | Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

With the help of Feinstein, 65, and some hard work, Parton was able to figure something out.

"But when Michael asked me to sing with him on the song 'Love Is Here to Stay,' I promised I would try. I worked hard, believing I couldn't do it justice; but Michael kept encouraging me telling me that I was doing fine," she says. "So when it was done, I was happy that Michael was happy with it."

She continues, "I hope you will enjoy it. I enjoyed working with Michael. He is a great singer, a great guy and a real pro."

In the sweet tune, backed by the banjo and harmonica, Parton and Feinstein passionately sing the duet about a love that through it all, is "here to stay." The song was originally written for the 1938 film The Goldwyn Follies, and was the last musical composition George completed before his death.

For Feinstein, this was an opportunity to "amplify" Gershwin's music through a new lens.

"The best interpreters of lyrics today are country singers," he explains. "The deeper habitation of a song comes from connecting lyrically to the story and telling it honestly and with simplicity. Country artists are the last bastion of that art," he said in a press release.

Gershwin County Gershwin County Cover Art | Credit: Art Streiber

He continued, "Gershwin Country was a chance to amplify and expand the palette of what Gershwin songs said, for I felt they could be heard anew from a different perspective and remain organic. And the thought of creating a Gershwin project with the potential to reach those who have never heard the name and would simply take the songs on face value was too irresistible."

Below is the full tracklist:

Love Is Here To Stay featuring Dolly Parton I've Got A Crush On You featuring Rosanne Cash Someone To Watch Over Me featuring Alison Krauss I Got Rhythm featuring Brad Paisley They Can't Take That Away From Me featuring Amy Grant Clap Yo' Hands featuring Lyle Lovett How Long Has This Been Going On? featuring Mandy Barnett Fascinating Rhythm featuring The Time Jumpers with Vince Gill Soon featuring Lee Ann Womack Oh, Lady Be Good! featuring Ronnie Milsap Embraceable You featuring Liza Minnelli