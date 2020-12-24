Why Dolly Parton Insists on Leaving Christmas Decorations Up Until Jan. 19

"I put up my Christmas decorations the day after Thanksgiving," Dolly Parton also shared in her interview on Cody Alan's podcast

Dolly Parton will be in no rush to put a stopper in the holiday cheer come Dec. 26.

The country legend, 74, recently revealed on on the Nov. 30 episode of Cody Alan's Cody Cast podcast that she leaves her Christmas decorations up more than three weeks after the holiday for a very personal reason.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I put up my Christmas decorations the day after Thanksgiving," Parton said. "I celebrate Christmas and Thanksgiving until my birthday on the 19th of January. I always make them leave my decorations up 'till after my birthday, 'cause I am still celebrating."

As for how she and her family take on the Christmas feast, "We do all the traditional stuff, like everybody else," the "Jolene" hitmaker shared. "The turkey and dressing. Sometimes we just bake big fat chickens instead of turkeys, but we do all the hams and the stuffing, the mashed potatoes, and the pumpkin and sweet-potato pies."

One unique item? Chicken and dumplings, which Parton makes "every year," she said: "My family loves that. Mama used to make dumplings at Christmas, so I still do that, in addition to all the other stuff."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Dolly Parton | Credit: NETFLIX

Parton has always been one to get into the Christmas spirit, but this year she doubled down with a Christmas album and Christmas special.

Parton told Billboard back in August that she wanted the title of the album to be "cute and clever" and was inspired by the classic "A Holly Jolly Christmas" by Burl Ives.

"He used to be on all of my Christmas specials all through the years," Parton said of the iconic singer. "I think of him as Mr. Christmas. I thought, 'Why don't do I call it something cute and clever, like that or Deck the Halls with Boughs of Dolly, something corny like that?' "

RELATED VIDEO: Dolly Parton Stars as an Angel in New Netflix Holiday Musical Christmas on the Square

Ahead of her hourlong CBS entertainment special A Holly Dolly Christmas earlier this month, Parton gave a sneak peek of what fans could expect.

"I think that music is a great connector, just is that universal language that everybody enjoys. Right now, during this time, it's important to put as much love, as much light, and as much joy, as you can out there to the people," she said in a teaser video.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many fans will be unable to spend the holidays with their loved ones. But the "I Will Always Love You" legend had high hopes that her Christmas special would bring her fans together through music.