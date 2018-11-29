Dolly Parton is taking her classic 1973 hit “Jolene” to new heights.

The 72-year-old country legend shared a black and white video of her re-recording a stripped down version of the song with a full string section for the soundtrack of the upcoming Netflix film Dumplin’, which will be released in full on Friday ahead of the film’s premiere on Dec. 7.

“Jolene’s been on the prowl a long time, but she just got a makeover and I couldn’t be more excited to share the new string version with y’all!” Parton tweeted of the new version.

Parton recorded new collaborations of some of her most popular songs for the Dumplin’ soundtrack, with stars like Miranda Lambert, Mavis Staples, Elle King, Alison Krauss and Rhonda Vincent. She and Linda Perry — who wrote the film’s score — also co-wrote six original new compositions for the LP.

The film stars Danielle Macdonald and Jennifer Aniston and tells the story of an overweight teenage girl who is inspired by Parton. The entertainer hopes that this project will make a difference and show young girls that “you don’t have to be physically beautiful.”

“You don’t have to look like a supermodel,” Parton told PEOPLE exclusively in an interview for the Dec. 3 cover story. “I really worry a lot about young girls today because they think they have to look like the models or the people on television. We need to be accepting of ourselves in how we are.”

Though Parton is well known for her enviable physique, she said she could relate to the film’s theme as she has struggled with her body image throughout the years.

“I’m a hog at heart,” she said. “I’ve been up and down with my weight through the years, so I can definitely relate to that.”

Parton grew up with 11 siblings (including five sisters), and said she could also relate to feeling lost like the teen in the film. “With a big family like mine, as many sisters and nieces and my girlfriends, I can certainly relate to what girls go through in their young years and even in their adult years,” she said. “It’s not easy for anybody, but for young girls, it’s good to inspire them and let them know that it’s okay to be you.”

