Dolly Parton Joins TikTok and Shares Words of Inspiration in First Video: 'It Will Be Okay'

Dolly Parton is singing her way onto TikTok.

The country queen, 75, is the latest celebrity to join the popular video-sharing app. Parton posted her first video to TikTok Sunday, bouncing onto the screen in a bright yellow top with matching blue-and-yellow patterned flared pants to deliver an uplifting message for her fans.

"Why hello, I guess I'm on TikTok!" Parton began her first post. "I just dropped in to say that it will be okay."

Parton then launched into a sweet song, telling her followers, "If I can do it, so can you ... I believe in you."

Parton's arrival on the app was met with an outpouring of joy, with fans and followers celebrating her very first video.

"This cured my acne, paid off my debt, healed my psoriasis and fed my soul," one user wrote in the comments.

"DOLLY YOU CANNOT JUST CASUALLY SHOW UP LIKE THIS I AM UNDERDRESSED AND UNPREPARED," another added.

Dolly Parton TikTok Dolly Parton | Credit: Dolly Parton/TikTok

One simply wrote, "MY LIFE IS COMPLETE."

Parton already has over 680,000 followers and one million likes on the app (and counting), where she posts under the handle @itsdollyparton.

Parton's TikTok debut is just the latest addition to the "Jolene" singer's eventful year. She began 2020 by ringing in her milestone 75th birthday in January and later got her very own Strawberry Pretzel Pie ice cream flavor from Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams in March.

In July, Parton launched her first fragrance, Scent from Above, and partnered with legendary author James Patterson in August to write her debut novel, Run, Rose, Run.

In a tribute to her accomplished godmother published in Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2021, Miley Cyrus praised Parton as the "definition of humanitarian."

"Have you ever met anyone who doesn't love Dolly Parton? I never have," Cyrus, 28, wrote. "Dolly is not only my idol because of her incomparable career — she's also my role model because of her steadfast morals and values. At her core, she is the definition of a humanitarian."