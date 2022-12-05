Dolly Parton Joins TikTok and Drops New Song 'Berry Pie' on the Platform: 'Better Late Than Never'

Dolly Parton is officially on TikTok!

The country music icon, 76, joined the social media platform on Sunday.

In her first-ever post, Parton shared a video composed of various clips of her from throughout the years, backed by the intro of her megahit song, "9 to 5."

"I have arrived!" the singer-songwriter captioned the post, adding two hashtags: "#HeyItsDolly" and "#DollyTok."

On Twitter, Parton celebrated her new social media presence by tweeting a link to her TikTok account. "Better late than never," she wrote in her caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Parton has since uploaded a series of other videos on TikTok after her inaugural post, including one where she acknowledged that she missed out on seeing fans' Parton-related content. "Now that I'm here, tag me!" she wrote alongside a red heart emoji.

One other post shows Parton playfully tossing a cookie as her new song, "Berry Pie" plays in the background. "I like to cook, and I love to bake / Bread and cookies, and pies and cake," she sings on the tune.

The song, released with SoundOn — TikTok's music marketing and distribution platform — is available exclusively on the social platform. It's "a sugary, down-home ditty that draws from traditional bluegrass styles," per a press release from TikTok.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"'Berry Pie' is the ideal soundtrack for holiday baking adventures–successes or blunders! Whether you're a professional patissier or attempting your first tart," the company added.

In another TikTok post, Parton uses her southern-style coconut cake mix to craft a tasty treat. "I've had my fair share of baking blunders, and the holidays are full of them! Share your holiday #bakingblunders with me using #berrypie🧁," she captioned the clip.