Dolly Parton Joins TikTok and Drops New Song 'Berry Pie' on the Platform: 'Better Late Than Never'

"I have arrived!" the singer-songwriter captioned her first TikTok post, adding two hashtags: "#HeyItsDolly" and "#DollyTok"

By
Published on December 5, 2022 02:09 PM
Dolly Parton attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Dolly Parton is officially on TikTok!

The country music icon, 76, joined the social media platform on Sunday.

In her first-ever post, Parton shared a video composed of various clips of her from throughout the years, backed by the intro of her megahit song, "9 to 5."

"I have arrived!" the singer-songwriter captioned the post, adding two hashtags: "#HeyItsDolly" and "#DollyTok."

On Twitter, Parton celebrated her new social media presence by tweeting a link to her TikTok account. "Better late than never," she wrote in her caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Parton has since uploaded a series of other videos on TikTok after her inaugural post, including one where she acknowledged that she missed out on seeing fans' Parton-related content. "Now that I'm here, tag me!" she wrote alongside a red heart emoji.

One other post shows Parton playfully tossing a cookie as her new song, "Berry Pie" plays in the background. "I like to cook, and I love to bake / Bread and cookies, and pies and cake," she sings on the tune.

The song, released with SoundOn — TikTok's music marketing and distribution platform — is available exclusively on the social platform. It's "a sugary, down-home ditty that draws from traditional bluegrass styles," per a press release from TikTok.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"'Berry Pie' is the ideal soundtrack for holiday baking adventures–successes or blunders! Whether you're a professional patissier or attempting your first tart," the company added.

In another TikTok post, Parton uses her southern-style coconut cake mix to craft a tasty treat. "I've had my fair share of baking blunders, and the holidays are full of them! Share your holiday #bakingblunders with me using #berrypie🧁," she captioned the clip.

Related Articles
Dolly Parton Is Ready to Lift Spirits in Her New Holiday Special: 'I Feel Like I'm a Part of Christmas'
Dolly Parton Is Ready to Lift Spirits in Her New Holiday Special: 'I Feel Like I'm a Part of Christmas'
Dolly Parton Gift Guide
36 Gifts for Every Dolly Parton Lover in Your Life
Britney Spears attends the 4th Hollywood Beauty Awards at Avalon Hollywood on February 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic); Jamie Lynn Spears attends the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Britney Spears Posts Tribute to Sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Her Birthday Following Public Feud
Lindsay Lohan Pepsi Partnership, Pilk & Cookies
Lindsay Lohan Gets Back In Her 'Mean Girls' Santa Outfit to Make Dirty Sodas in New Pepsi Ad
Blake Lively Shows Off Her Thanksgiving Pies
Pregnant Blake Lively Proudly Shows Off the 3 Pies She Made for Thanksgiving
MILEY CYRUS, DOLLY PARTON
Dolly Parton Posts Tribute to Miley Cyrus on Her 30th Birthday: 'Can't Wait to Celebrate with You'
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'
jimmy fallon, dolly parton
Jimmy Fallon Announces Holiday Song — This Time with Dolly Parton: 'Keep the Tradition Going'
Dolly Parton; Jeff Bezos
Dolly Parton Awarded $100M Prize by Jeff Bezos 'To Do Good Things'
Dolly Parton Better Homes and Gardens Magazine
Dolly Parton Says She's Happy to Be 'Second in Line' to 'Queen of Christmas' Mariah Carey
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Dolly Parton attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Dolly Parton Is Ready to Rock! Upcoming Hall of Fame Induction Helps Inspire a New Project: 'OK, It's Time'
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0972 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Dolly Parton and host Jimmy Fallon sing a "Holiday Song Medley" on November 30, 2018
Jimmy Fallon and Dolly Parton Joke That It's 'Almost Too Early for Christmas' with New Holiday Song
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 18: Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton performs onstage at "Dollyverse Powered By Blockchain Creative Labs on Eluv.io" during the 2022 SXSW Conference And Festival at ACL Live at The Moody Theater on March 18, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/FilmMagic)
Dolly Parton Says She Has 'No Intention of Going on a Full-Blown Tour Anymore'
McDonald’s Halloween Buckets Are Back in 3 Adorable Designs
McDonald's Halloween Buckets Are Back in 3 Adorable Designs
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Wishes Her a Happy Birthday with Sweet TikTok
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Wishes Her a Happy Birthday with Sweet TikTok
Dolly Parton's new pets line
Dolly Parton Debuts Doggy Parton, a New Line of Canine Apparel, Accessories and Toys