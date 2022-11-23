Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon Perform 'Almost Too Early for Christmas' in a Diner — Watch!

Is Thanksgiving really too early to get in the holiday spirit? Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon are doing it anyway!

In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from Parton's upcoming Christmas special titled Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, the stars team up for a musical performance of their new holiday jingle.

In the opening of the video, Parton, 76, and Fallon, 48, are sitting across each other in a booth inside a diner as they sing "Almost Too Early for Christmas."

"It's almost too early for Christmas/Too soon to be singing this song," they croon. "There's still Halloween decorations/And haters will say that it's wrong."

Before the clip ends, Parton and Fallon, dressed in sparkly holiday attire, lift themselves up from the booth to "see how it goes."

Meanwhile, in the photos shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the stars are seen walking and dancing along the diner — and smiling from ear to ear.

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas airs on Dec. 1 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. It will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

"Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly's desire to uplift an exhausted world's spirits by sharing the unique 'mountain magic' she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas," reads the NBC holiday special's description.

The "modern-day movie musical" will follow Parton through the making of the special, before she becomes wrapped up in "a private journey into her past."

A slew of celebrity guests have signed on to participate, including Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus and Jimmie Allen, as well as Fallon.

Parton and Fallon released "Almost Too Early for Christmas" earlier this month with an accompanying animated lyric video — where cartoon versions of Fallon and Parton say goodbye to the fall season and Halloween by going caroling, wearing Christmas sweaters and making a snowman out of fall leaves.

Earlier that week, Fallon revealed the inspiration behind the single.

"People have that debate after Thanksgiving, they have that debate where they go, 'Oh, can we listen to holiday music? Can we listen to Christmas music? Is it too early? Can we put on Mariah Carey now?' I say, 'Yeah, if it's good, you should,'" Fallon said.

"So I thought it would be kind of fun if I put out a song and released it around Halloween," laughed the former SNL star as he announced the duet with "music legend" Parton.