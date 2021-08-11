Dolly Parton Teams with James Patterson to Write First Novel Run, Rose, Run — and Creates New Album

Dolly Parton and James Patterson's novel, Run, Rose, Run, will be published by Little, Brown and Company on March 7, 2022

Dolly Parton has performed with some of the greatest artists in music — but she's never had a partnership like this.

On Tuesday, the country icon revealed that she's writing her first novel with bestselling author James Patterson. Their book, Run, Rose, Run, will be published by Little, Brown and Company on March 7, 2022. The eponymous album, containing 12 original songs inspired by the book, will be released simultaneously.

"I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel Run, Rose, Run with the great James Patterson. I also have a new album to go along with the book," Parton tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. "All new songs were written based on the characters and situations in the book. I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we've enjoyed putting it all together!"

Run, Rose, Run follows a young woman who moves to Nashville to fulfill her dreams of becoming a star. "The source of her heart-wrenching songs is a brutal secret she has done everything to hide," according to the press release. "But the past she has fled is reaching out to control her future—even if it means destroying everything she has worked for."

To write the novel, Patterson drew from his experience writing engaging characters and plots, while Parton shared her experience in the music-making business. She also wrote, performed and produced the original songs in the accompanying album. Run, Rose, Run will be released on Parton's Butterfly Records, in partnership with another to-be-determined label.

"It's been an honor—and a hell of a lot of fun—to work with the inimitable Dolly Parton, whom I've long admired for her music, her storytelling, and her enormous generosity," says Patterson, a prolific author and creator of the Alex Cross series, in a statement.