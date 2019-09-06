Dolly Parton Celebrates 50 Years as a Grand Ole Opry Member: See Her Most Iconic Outfits

To celebrate Dolly Parton’s 50th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member, “Dolly: My Opry Memories” opened earlier this week in Nashville. The exhibit will run through Oct. 31 and feature two dozen wardrobe pieces the country music icon has worn on the Opry and Ryman Auditorium stages, as well as videos of Parton discussing her favorite Opry memories and rarely seen performance clips.

“Celebrating 50 years of being a member of The Opry is a thrilling feeling and being able to share some of my iconic Opry costumes with the public is the rhinestone on top of the bustier,” Parton told PEOPLE in a statement.