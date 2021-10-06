Dolly Parton Admits She Has a 'Crush' on Jimmy Fallon: 'I Think He Is Precious'

"I guess there's something about that late-night people that kinda hits my fancy and I hit theirs somehow," Dolly Parton said about getting along well with The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon

Dolly Parton is smitten with Jimmy Fallon.

The country music star, 75, addressed her crush on the 47-year-old host of The Tonight Show during an interview for W Magazine's new cover story. Parton said she and Fallon, whom she's previously collaborated with on a Christmas song, "get along so good."

"Well, I have a crush on Jimmy Fallon, but I'm big now, I can't excuse myself on that!" she said with a laugh, adding, "I think he is precious. He's so funny. We get along so good."

"Sometimes you never know who you're gonna connect with. I've always had good luck with late-night guys, you know? I always had a nice relationship with David Letterman and with Johnny Carson," continued Parton. "I guess there's something about that late-night people that kinda hits my fancy and I hit theirs somehow. I guess it's 'cause you feel like you can be more free late at night. You don't have to worry about what you say."

Jimmy Fallon; Dolly Parton Jimmy Fallon and Dolly Parton | Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Dolly Parton; Jimmy Fallon Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon | Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Parton, who has been married to husband Carl Dean for more than 55 years, also told W about her past crush on Johnny Cash.

"I love boys. I still do," she said. "In the early days, I had a big crush on Johnny Cash. He was young and skinny, and he just had that magnetism. The way he moved around — you know, so sexy. I found out later he was just having withdrawals from drugs, but it still touched me. He was so, so sexy."

In September 2020, Parton opened up to PEOPLE about her marriage, explaining that she and Dean still have date nights together.

"We do! My husband and I, we've been together 56 years," said Parton, who met the Nashville businessman when she was 18 before they tied the knot in 1966. "We still have our little times, like in the springtime when the first yellow daffodils come out. Even if there's still some snow around it, my husband always brings me a bouquet. And he'll usually write me a little poem. Which to me, that's priceless. That's like a date in itself."