Dolly Parton's New Christmas Special Will Feature Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon as Guest Stars

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas will also feature Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams, Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer and Angel Parker alongside the country star

Published on August 30, 2022 01:11 AM
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 18: Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton performs onstage at "Dollyverse Powered By Blockchain Creative Labs on Eluv.io" during the 2022 SXSW Conference And Festival at ACL Live at The Moody Theater on March 18, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Dolly Parton won't be having a hard-candy Christmas this holiday season.

On Monday, NBC announced the country music legend will be joined by a slew of celebrity guests — including Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams, Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer and Angel Parker — for her new Christmas special, Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas.

Parton, 76, will star in the special, which is described as "a modern-day movie musical."

Jimmy Fallon attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.; Dolly Parton attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.; Miley Cyrus attends the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Theo Wargo/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/Getty; Amy Sussman/WireImage

"Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly's desire to uplift an exhausted world's spirits by sharing the unique 'mountain magic' she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas," reads the holiday special's description from the network.

The holiday show, which was first announced in May, will follow Parton through the making of the special-within-a-special before she becomes wrapped up in "a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Men," continues the NBC statement.

By the time she's ready to broadcast the fictional TV special, Parton has an epiphany and instead "shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future."

David Rambo will write and executive produce the special alongside Parton and Sam Haskell. Billy Levin will serve as producer with Hudson Hickman as executive producer. Joe Lazarov will direct and executive produce.

Additionally, Warner Bros. Television will produce in collaboration with Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions.

Parton is no stranger to holiday content, as she's previously released three Christmas albums: 1984's Once Upon a Christmas with the late Kenny Rogers, 1990's Home for Christmas, and 2020's A Holly Dolly Christmas.

She's also appeared in holiday TV specials including 1984's Kenny & Dolly: A Christmas to Remember with Rogers and 2020's A Holly Dolly Christmas and acted in festive films like 1986's made-for-TV movie A Smoky Mountain Christmas, Hallmark's 2019 flick Christmas at Dollywood, and Netflix's 2020 Emmy-winning Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square.

Dolly Parton's Magic Mountain Christmas also marks the "Jolene" singer-songwriter's third TV film collaboration with NBC following 2015's Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors and its holiday-themed sequel, 2016's Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.

