Dolly Parton: Christmas Special Is 'Little Something Different' Than What Fans Have 'Heard Me Sing'

Dolly Parton is already in the Christmas spirit!

Ahead of her hourlong entertainment special titled A Holly Dolly Christmas on CBS this Sunday, the country legend, 74, gave a sneak peek of what fans can expect.

"I think that music is a great connector, just is that universal language that everybody enjoys. Right now, during this time, it's important to put as much love, as much light, and as much joy, as you can out there to the people," Parton says in the teaser video.

The star will be performing singles from her album A Holly Dolly Christmas, including classics such as "Holly Jolly Christmas" and "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus."

"I'm doing some fun songs like 'I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus' and they're going to enjoy hearing a few stories from my childhood," she says. "It'll be moving and touching, and I think fans will really enjoy it because it's a little something different than what they've heard me sing."

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many fans will be unable to spend the holidays with their loved ones. But Parton hopes her Christmas special will bring her fans together through music.

"We did put a lot of good stuff together, being safe. We don't get to go out to be with our families all across the country. Sing along with me and enjoy the stories that I've enjoyed telling for you in this special. What else you doin'?" she says.

"Dolly brings both powerful, faith-ﬁlled hymns and light-hearted holiday classics to viewers, sharing personal Christmas stories and faith-based recollections of the season," CBS previously said in a statement.

For her recent album A Holly Dolly Christmas, which is her first Christmas album in 30 years, Parton enlisted some of her famous friends to collaborate, including Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus (Parton's goddaughter).