Dolly Parton Shares Vintage Photo with Husband Carl Thomas Dean on Valentine's Day: 'Squeeze Your Loved Ones'

Happy Valentine's Day to the one and only Dolly and Carl!

Dolly Parton expressed her love for longtime husband Carl Thomas Dean on Valentine's Day on Monday.

Alongside a sweet throwback photo on Instagram of the couple where Dean, 79, kisses Parton on the cheek, the "9 to 5" singer, 76, wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day y'all!"

She continued, "Remember to squeeze your loved ones a little tighter today and tell them you love 'em! ❤️"

Last month, Parton revealed how she keeps her 55-year marriage "spicy."

"I like to dress up for Carl," the country star — who married Dean on May 30, 1966 — told E! News' Daily Pop. "Every day, I put on some makeup and fix my hair because I think, 'Well, the whole world, I'm out here and everybody else sees me all dressed up, and I'm not going to just kind of go home and just flop on him.' "

She added, "Nobody wants to make out with a slouch!"

"It's important to me that I look as good as I can," the singer added. "I think it kind of helps keep things spicy."

She and Dean, who has long shunned the spotlight and never appears at public events with his wife, tied the knot after meeting in a Nashville laundromat.

That same week, Parton told PEOPLE she and Dean are also partners in the kitchen.

While she said she enjoys a quiet kitchen, she shared that Dean is always welcome to join her.

"I like it when he comes. A lot of times he'll sit and watch me, or he'll talk," she said. "He's a pretty good cook. Not a gourmet cook, but I tour so much he's always, through the years, had to fix things for himself. So he knows how to do that, but he loves my cooking."

The couple has established an agreement: She does the cooking, and he does the cleaning.

"I'm a messy cooker, and he's good about cleaning up for me and keeping the stuff cleaned up around me," she said. "But sometimes I don't want anybody around, so I'll just say, 'Why don't you go to the den, I'll clean this up later or you can help me later.' "

In 2018, she opened up to PEOPLE about their "great relationship," pointing out, "We've been together most of our lives."