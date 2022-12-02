Dolly Parton's Call to Jimmy Fallon Left His Uber Driver Totally Starstruck: 'Stay on the Road!'

Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon shared a memorable experience while filming the Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas holiday special.

Fallon, 48, traveled to Dollywood during the summer to film his appearance on the special and made a stop in Sevierville, Tennessee, where Parton was born and has a statue in her honor.

"I wanted to get some Dolly love and spread it around," he shared with Parton during her appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon was excited to visit the city and forgot to book a driver, so he opted for an Uber instead, where he met his driver Chad, who told him he had never met a celebrity before and needed a moment to collect himself.

After Parton, 76, gave Fallon a call to check in on him, however, the celebrity experience was too much for Chad to handle.

Chad appeared to get overwhelmed, according to the late-night talk show host, who told him: "Chad, stay on the road, buddy!"

"He's like, 'Was that Dolly Parton on the phone?!' This is the greatest drive of my life!" recalled Fallon.

Todd Owyoung/NBC

The unforgettable encounter came as the stars teamed up to film a musical performance of their song, "Almost Too Early for Christmas," for the holiday special.

They released the song with an accompanying animated lyric video, in which cartoon versions of Fallon and Parton say goodbye to the fall season and Halloween by caroling, wearing Christmas sweaters, and making a snowman out of fall leaves.

The special, with additional appearances by Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus and Jimmie Allen, premiered Thursday. It will also stream on Peacock.