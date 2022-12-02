Dolly Parton's Call to Jimmy Fallon Left His Uber Driver Totally Starstruck: 'Stay on the Road!'

The late-night talk show host and country music legend recalled the memorable moment that took place while they filmed scenes for the Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas holiday special

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

Published on December 2, 2022 01:10 AM

Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon shared a memorable experience while filming the Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas holiday special.

Fallon, 48, traveled to Dollywood during the summer to film his appearance on the special and made a stop in Sevierville, Tennessee, where Parton was born and has a statue in her honor.

"I wanted to get some Dolly love and spread it around," he shared with Parton during her appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon was excited to visit the city and forgot to book a driver, so he opted for an Uber instead, where he met his driver Chad, who told him he had never met a celebrity before and needed a moment to collect himself.

After Parton, 76, gave Fallon a call to check in on him, however, the celebrity experience was too much for Chad to handle.

Chad appeared to get overwhelmed, according to the late-night talk show host, who told him: "Chad, stay on the road, buddy!"

"He's like, 'Was that Dolly Parton on the phone?!' This is the greatest drive of my life!" recalled Fallon.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1756 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Todd Owyoung/NBC

The unforgettable encounter came as the stars teamed up to film a musical performance of their song, "Almost Too Early for Christmas," for the holiday special.

They released the song with an accompanying animated lyric video, in which cartoon versions of Fallon and Parton say goodbye to the fall season and Halloween by caroling, wearing Christmas sweaters, and making a snowman out of fall leaves.

The special, with additional appearances by Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus and Jimmie Allen, premiered Thursday. It will also stream on Peacock.

