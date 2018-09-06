Dolly Parton Pays Tribute to Costar Burt Reynolds: 'You Will Always Be My Favorite Sheriff'

As Hollywood mourns the death of legendary actor Burt Reynolds, Dolly Parton took to Twitter to share a loving tribute to her former costar.

Parton’s tweet featured an image of the duo from their 1982 film The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. Reynolds played Sheriff Ed Earl Dodd in the movie, with whom Parton’s character had an affair.

“Oh how sad I am today along with Burt’s millions of fans around the world as we mourn one of our favorite leading men,” she wrote. “I know we will always remember his funny laugh, that mischievous sparkle in his eyes, and his quirky sense of humor. You will always be my favorite sheriff, rest in peace my little buddy. I will always love you, Dolly.”

In a memorable scene in the film, Parton sang her original song “Sneakin’ Around” as a duet with Reynolds.

Reynolds died Thursday morning in Florida at the age of 82, manager Erik Kritzer told PEOPLE in a statement.

His career spanned decades in Hollywood, from The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas to 1972’s Deliverance, based on the James Dickey novel, and 1997’s Boogie Nights, which earned him a Supporting Actor Oscar nomination. He survived by his adult son, Quinton, whom he adopted with ex-wife Loni Anderson.