Words of Wisdom! 20 of Dolly Parton's Greatest 'Dollyisms' of All Time

'Cause this dumb blonde ain't nobody's fool!
By Andrea Wurzburger
November 13, 2019 04:00 PM

1 of 21

On Dumb Blonde Jokes

Richard E. Aaron/Redferns/Getty

“I’m not offended by all of the dumb blonde jokes because I know I’m not dumb … and I also know that I’m not blonde.” 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

On Getting Through Tough Times

“The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you got to put up with the rain.”

3 of 21

On Doing What Makes You Happy 

Peter Still/Redferns

“Don’t get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life.” 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 21

On Being 'Fashionable' 

Harry Langdon/Getty

“I don’t like to be like everybody else. I’ve often made the statement that I’d never stoop so low as to be fashionable. That’s the easiest thing in the world to do.”

Advertisement

5 of 21

On Being Real 

The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

“I’m very real where it counts, and that’s inside.” 

6 of 21

On Her Weaknesses 

Ron Galella/WireImage

“My weaknesses have always been food and men — in that order.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 21

On Having a Sense of Humor 

Jim Smeal/WireImage

“I know some of the best Dolly Parton jokes. I made ’em up myself.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 21

On Aging Gracefully

Paul Natkin/WireImage

“If I see something saggin’, baggin’ or draggin’, I’m gonna have it nipped, tucked or sucked!”

Advertisement

9 of 21

On Being a Drag Queen at Heart

The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

“I like all that frilly stuff. Like I’ve always said, it’s a good thing I was a girl, or I’d definitely have been a drag queen! Most definitely.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 21

On Doing Life on Purpose 

Selby/Sipa

“Find out who you are. And do it on purpose.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 21

On Shining Bright 

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

 “It’s hard to be a diamond in a rhinestone world.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 21

On Staying Open to Feelings 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

“I have to not harden my heart, because I want to stay open to feel things. So when I hurt, I hurt all over. And when I cry, I cry real hard. And when I’m mad, I’m mad all over. I’m just a person; I like to experience whatever the feeling is and whatever I’m going through.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 21

On Refusing to Put Limits on Herself

Virginia Sherwood/NBC

“I’m not going to limit myself just because people won’t accept the fact that I can do something else.” 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 21

On Making Your Own Space

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“You gotta keep trying to find your niche and trying to fit into whatever slot that’s left for you or to make one of your own.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 21

On Shining Where You Are

Frazer Harrison/Getty Image

“Being a star just means that you just find your own special place, and that you shine where you are.” 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 21

On Her Over-the-Top Outfits

Joe Stevens/Retna Ltd.

“I am sure of myself as a person. I am sure of my talent. I’m sure of my love for life and that sort of thing. I am very content, I like the kind of person that I am. So, I can afford to piddle around and do-diddle around with makeup and clothes and stuff because I am secure with myself.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 21

On Her Big Goal

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

“Now people are always asking me, ‘What do you want people to say about you 100 years from now?’ I always say I want them to say, ‘Dang, don’t she still look good for her age?’ “

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 21

On the Beauty of Aging

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“I’m old enough and cranky enough now that if someone tried to tell me what to do, I’d tell them where to put it.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 21

On Being Courageous 

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM

“You’ll never do a whole lot unless you’re brave enough to try.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 21

On Being Positive

Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

“Leave something good in every day.” 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.