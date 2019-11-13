Words of Wisdom! 20 of Dolly Parton's Greatest 'Dollyisms' of All Time

On Dumb Blonde Jokes
“I’m not offended by all of the dumb blonde jokes because I know I’m not dumb … and I also know that I’m not blonde.”
On Getting Through Tough Times
“The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you got to put up with the rain.”
On Doing What Makes You Happy
“Don’t get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life.”
On Being 'Fashionable'
“I don’t like to be like everybody else. I’ve often made the statement that I’d never stoop so low as to be fashionable. That’s the easiest thing in the world to do.”
On Being Real
“I’m very real where it counts, and that’s inside.”
On Her Weaknesses
“My weaknesses have always been food and men — in that order.”
On Having a Sense of Humor
“I know some of the best Dolly Parton jokes. I made ’em up myself.”
On Aging Gracefully
“If I see something saggin’, baggin’ or draggin’, I’m gonna have it nipped, tucked or sucked!”
On Being a Drag Queen at Heart
“I like all that frilly stuff. Like I’ve always said, it’s a good thing I was a girl, or I’d definitely have been a drag queen! Most definitely.”
On Doing Life on Purpose
“Find out who you are. And do it on purpose.”
On Shining Bright
“It’s hard to be a diamond in a rhinestone world.”
On Staying Open to Feelings
“I have to not harden my heart, because I want to stay open to feel things. So when I hurt, I hurt all over. And when I cry, I cry real hard. And when I’m mad, I’m mad all over. I’m just a person; I like to experience whatever the feeling is and whatever I’m going through.”
On Refusing to Put Limits on Herself
“I’m not going to limit myself just because people won’t accept the fact that I can do something else.”
On Making Your Own Space
“You gotta keep trying to find your niche and trying to fit into whatever slot that’s left for you or to make one of your own.”
On Shining Where You Are
“Being a star just means that you just find your own special place, and that you shine where you are.”
On Her Over-the-Top Outfits
“I am sure of myself as a person. I am sure of my talent. I’m sure of my love for life and that sort of thing. I am very content, I like the kind of person that I am. So, I can afford to piddle around and do-diddle around with makeup and clothes and stuff because I am secure with myself.”
On Her Big Goal
“Now people are always asking me, ‘What do you want people to say about you 100 years from now?’ I always say I want them to say, ‘Dang, don’t she still look good for her age?’ “
On the Beauty of Aging
“I’m old enough and cranky enough now that if someone tried to tell me what to do, I’d tell them where to put it.”
On Being Courageous
“You’ll never do a whole lot unless you’re brave enough to try.”
On Being Positive
“Leave something good in every day.”