Dolly Parton Channels Her Inner 'Rockstar' on New Album — See the Iconic Track List!

Dolly Parton can do it all!

As previously promised, the country music legend announced her first-ever rock album titled Rockstar on Tuesday. The 30-song record will include nine original songs and 20 iconic covers.

"I'm so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar! I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure," Parton, 77, said in a press release.

She added, "I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I've enjoyed putting it together!"

Set for release on Nov. 17, the album includes collaborations with iconic artists like Miley Cyrus, Sheryl Crow, Lizzo, Elton John, Chris Stapleton, Stevie Nicks, Sting, John Fogerty and more.

The lead track titled "World on Fire" will release on Thursday and Parton is slated to perform the song at the ACM Awards — which she is hosting with Garth Brooks — that night.

"This is a song I felt very inspired to write. I think it speaks about everything and to everyone this day and time. I hope it is something that will touch you and maybe touch enough people to want to make a change for the better," the singer said in the release.

The album will mark Parton's latest project since Run, Rose, Run, which she released in March of last year.

Meanwhile, in a January episode of The View, the country icon elaborated on her next project, the rock album.

"If I'm going to be in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, I better do something to earn it," Parton said. "So I'm doing a rock 'n' roll album and I'm having a lot of the rock stars that I met that night be on the album with me."

Parton previously told PEOPLE about her push to create a rock album in November — which will not only be for herself, but for her husband of nearly 57 years, Carl Thomas Dean, a lifelong rock fan. She was inducted into the 2022 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame back in November.

"I'm doing the rock 'n' roll album because of him," she said. "I had often thought about doing a rock 'n' roll album for him with his favorite songs. And so when this all came about, I decided that I am gonna go ahead and do it. … It was just the perfect storm. OK, it's time."

