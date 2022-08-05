Dolly Parton Announces New Big Bear Mountain Roller Coaster Coming Soon to Dollywood

A new rollercoaster is soon going to shake things up at Dollywood!

Dolly Parton and the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee-based amusement park unveiled plans for a new Big Bear Mountain roller coaster on Friday. In a tweet, the travel destination revealed that the ride features larger-than-life specs through a ride animation first-look video.

"Join Ned Oakley in Spring 2023 on our largest family adventure yet: Big Bear Mountain," the park's official account wrote. "This multi-launch coaster contains 3,990 ft. of track, expanding Wildwood Grove with a six-acre ride. Prepare for things to get BIG by watching our exclusive first look at ride animation."

The country music icon, 76, also commented on the ride via social media. "The Smokies are all about adventure and going exploring. I'm excited our guests will be able to head out on their own trip into the Smokies to see if they can find that Big Bear," she told her followers.

Parton continued, "Whether he's out there or not, I'm sure they'll find a lot of memories along the way that they'll keep forever."

According to a release obtained by the Knoxville News Sentinel, the roller coaster ride will feature "three separate launches, multiple airtime hills, high-speed carousel turns, and tunnels, including a pass behind a waterfall."

The outlet also reported that the new attraction also marks the most significant investment to be made to a Dollywood amusement ride, with a whopping $25 million dollars poured into it.

"If you're going to be the No. 1 family attraction in the United States, your product needs to be family friendly," Dollywood president Eugene Naughton told the outlet. "So, within this ride called Big Bear Mountain, I like to call it comfortable fun."

The theme park also answered several lingering questions from fans on Twitter, revealing the ride was built by amusement ride designer Vekoma and features on-board audio –– the first for any attraction at Dollywood –– from Ned Oakley, the fictional caretaker of Benjamin Bear.

It is also equipped to hit top speeds of 48 mph, and there will be a minimum height requirement of 39 inches to mount Big Bear Mountain.

The Big Bear Mountain roller coaster unfortunately won't make its television debut when Parton makes her return to the small screen for NBC's Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas.

The network announced in May that Parton's unique musical, which is set in the Dollywood amusement park, will be making its comeback this year.

"Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly's desire to uplift an exhausted world's spirits by sharing the unique 'mountain magic' she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas," reads the holiday special's official description.

The Big Bear Mountain roller coaster is officially set to open in Spring 2023.