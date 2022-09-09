Dolly Parton Says 'Nobody Sings Like Kelly Clarkson' as They Unveil Newly Reimagined '9 to 5' Duet

More than 40 years after its original release, Dolly Parton is Still Working 9 to 5.

Ahead of the forthcoming Still Working 9 to 5 documentary about the legendary comedy film 9 to 5 and its cultural impact, Parton, 76, teamed up with Kelly Clarkson to record a brand-new duet version of "9 to 5," which dropped Friday.

Created alongside Shane McAnally, Sasha Sloan and King Henry, the fresh, new take on Parton's 1980 hit single finds the "Jolene" performer and Clarkson, 40, crooning the working class country anthem as a downtempo, vocoder-laced pop ballad — a fitting soundtrack for the ongoing movement for women's equality in the workplace.

"Nobody sings like Kelly Clarkson. She makes any song come alive," said Parton in a press release about the song. "I love her voice on '9 to 5,' and I am so proud I got to sing with her on it. I'm equally as proud of the wonderful arrangement and production by Shane McAnally."

Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton '9 to 5' Cover Artwork. SMACKSongs/Atlantic Records

In a press statement, Clarkson expressed immense admiration for Parton as well. "I am so honored that Dolly asked me to reimagine this iconic song, '9 to 5,' with her!" wrote the Kelly Clarkson Show host. "She is so talented, an inspiration to all women, and one of the sweetest people you will ever meet!"

Clarkson continued, "I hope y'all like what we did, but even if you don't, remember I got to sing a duet with the magical Dolly Parton, and now have bragging rights til the end of time!"

McAnally, 47, spoke about working with both singers in a press statement. "It is a wildest dream scenario to work with 2 of the world's greatest singers on one of the all-time greatest songs," he said before hinting at the possibility of more music to come from Parton and Clarkson. "I am so grateful to be a part of the first time Dolly and Kelly have recorded together. I have a feeling it won't be the last."

'9 to 5' was originally released in 1980 alongside the Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin co-starring comedy film of the same name. The song peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earned Parton an Academy Award nomination for best original song as well as four Grammy nominations and two wins in the best country song and best country vocal performance, female.

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Ethan Miller/Getty

Parton and Clarkson's duet version will feature in Still Working 9 to 5, a documentary premiering Sept. 16 that will see the original film's stars — as well as Rita Moreno from the 9 to 5 TV series and Allison Janney from its stage adaptation — reunite to discuss the film and its feminist themes. Activists and other figures from the women's rights moment will also appear in the documentary, executive produced by McAnally.

This isn't Parton's first time recreating the iconic hit song. Last year, the musician premiered her first-ever Super Bowl ad, where she rewrote "9 to 5" as "5 to 9" for website company Squarespace.

"Workin' 5 to 9, you've got passion and a vision. 'Cause it's hustlin' time, only way to make a livin'," sang Parton in the ad. "Gonna change your life. Do something that gives it meaning with a website that is worthy of your dreamin'!"

She spoke to Today about the commercial, telling host Hoda Kotb at the time, "This was a wonderful way to bring back that song and add new words and talk about what these new people are doing so I'm excited about it."

"I work 365 [days a year]. I'm always working 5 to 9, 9 to 5. I work all hours of the night and day," Parton also told The Associated Press. "Whatever you need to do, you gotta get it done, however many hours it takes."