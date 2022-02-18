Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean's Relationship in Pictures
Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean have been married since 1966, but have kept their relationship relatively out of the spotlight. See the rare glimpses we've gotten of their love story over the years
Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean Sharing a Kiss
Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean originally met in 1964, when the country singer was 18 years old, and they eventually tied the knot on May 30, 1966, during a ceremony in Ringgold, Georgia.
The couple's romance has been going strong ever since, though they usually keep their relationship out of the spotlight. The only official glimpses we've gotten of their love story is through Parton's sweet tributes on social media, which usually include throwback images of them.
On Valentine's Day in 2022, Parton shared this cute photo of Dean giving her a kiss on the cheek, writing, "Happy Valentine's Day y'all! Remember to squeeze your loved ones a little tighter today and tell them you love 'em! ❤️"
Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean at Their Wedding
For the couple's 50th wedding anniversary in May 2016, Parton shared a handful of images of her and Dean through the years on her website, including a rare photo of them on their wedding day.
"I married a really good man, a guy that's completely different from me," Parton told Parade "He's not in show business. He's not resentful of any of that. He loves to hear about the things I do. I love to hear about the things he does. So we enjoy each other's company. We get along good."
Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean Holding Hands
In November 2021, Parton shared a cute throwback photo of her and Dean holding hands that had been cleverly edited to look like he was wearing a piece of her official merch. "Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does!" she cheekily captioned the shot.
While Dean usually stays out of the spotlight, Parton told PEOPLE that he really is her biggest fan. "He's always supporting me as long as I don't try to drag him in on it," she said. "He's always been my biggest fan behind the scenes, but he's at home. I don't think they're probably showing much of this on TV and if they do, he might see it."
Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean All Dolled Up
In another photo the country icon shared for their 50th anniversary, she wears her signature voluminous curls ("The higher the hair, the closer to God," she's been known to say) while he sported a plaid three-piece suit.
"He's a blessing to me," Parton told PEOPLE about her marriage to Dean. "Not everyone is lucky enough to be with someone for 50 years, but I have been. He has been the love of my life and the life of my love."
Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean With Their Dog
The two were in puppy love as they posed with their dog Popeye in this undated picture.
The couple doesn't have children, but Parton says she dotes on her nieces and nephews and loves to help children around the world through her Imagination Library.
"Now that I'm older, I realize I didn't have kids of my own, so everybody's kids could be mine," Parton told PEOPLE. "I [want to] empower children and give them confidence."
Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean Sharing a Hug
Parton previously joked that the key to her long marriage with Dean is that distance makes the heart grow fonder.
"My husband and I have a great relationship. We've been together most of our lives," she told PEOPLE. "I always joke and laugh when people ask me what's the key to my long marriage and lasting love. I always say 'Stay gone!' and there's a lot of truth to that. I travel a lot, but we really enjoy each other when we're together and the little things we do."
Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean Posing For a Photo
For their 50th anniversary, Parton shared this black-and-white image of her and Dean posing under a tree.
In an interview with PEOPLE, Parton said of Dean, "We're completely opposite, but that's what makes it fun. I never know what he's gonna say or do. He's always surprising me."
Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean's Lasting Romance
While Parton is a true stunner (and loves to dress up to show herself off), she notes that Dean loves her for her inner beauty. "He knows I'm always going to kind of be fixed up for him because I don't believe in going home and being a slouch," she told PEOPLE. "He doesn't care what I wear as long as I'm happy. He loves me the way I am."
Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean's Love Through the Years
For Thanksgiving in 2021, Parton shared a throwback photo of her and Dean cuddled up on a couch, writing, "Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours."
During an interview with PEOPLE, Parton shared that while she likes a quiet kitchen, she enjoys cooking with Dean.
"I like it when he comes. A lot of times he'll sit and watch me, or he'll talk," she said. "He's a pretty good cook. Not a gourmet cook, but I tour so much he's always, through the years, had to fix things for himself. So he knows how to do that, but he loves my cooking."