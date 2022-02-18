Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean's Relationship in Pictures

Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean originally met in 1964, when the country singer was 18 years old, and they eventually tied the knot on May 30, 1966, during a ceremony in Ringgold, Georgia.

The couple's romance has been going strong ever since, though they usually keep their relationship out of the spotlight. The only official glimpses we've gotten of their love story is through Parton's sweet tributes on social media, which usually include throwback images of them.

On Valentine's Day in 2022, Parton shared this cute photo of Dean giving her a kiss on the cheek, writing, "Happy Valentine's Day y'all! Remember to squeeze your loved ones a little tighter today and tell them you love 'em! ❤️"