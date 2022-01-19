Parton's new book and album, both titled Run, Rose, Run are set to release in March

Dolly Parton Celebrates Her 76th Birthday by 'Just Hangin' Out' in Her 'Birthday Suit'

A timeless country icon got all Dolly-ed up for her birthday!

Dolly Parton marked her 76th birthday on Wednesday by sharing a photo on social media in which she's giving fans a major look (and even a little giggle) in signature Dolly style.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the glamorous shot, Parton is wearing a hot pink, silky skirt and blazer suit with red, laced lingerie underneath and matching red nails and jewelry.

"Just hangin' out in my birthday suit!" she captioned the Instagram post.

To celebrate another turn around the sun for the legendary Parton, celebrity superfans including Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon shared birthday tributes to the star on their social media accounts.

"One of the many invaluable lessons learned from @dollyparton ❤️ Happy Birthday Aunt Dolly!," wrote Cyrus, 29, alongside a clip from her hit TV show Hannah Montana where Parton played her aunt.

Meanwhile, Fallon, 47, wrote, "Happy birthday to the supremely talented, insanely funny and most gorgeous crush a talk show host could have @dollyparton." (In October, Parton told W Magazine she had a crush on the talk show host.)

On Tuesday night, the "9 to 5" singer shared a video on Instagram expressing her excitement for the release of her new book and album titled Run, Rose, Run. She also announced the release of "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans," her first from the album.

"So many people come to Nashville with their sack of songs. Whether they're running from anything or not, they're running towards a future," Parton wrote. "That's what "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans" is all about. I am so pleased to finally share the first song from this exciting new album with all of you! 🌹"

The album is set to release on March 4, while the novel, which Parton co-wrote with James Patterson drops on March 7.

Last week, Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream announced the return of Strawberry Pretzel Pie, its collaboration with Parton for another limited-edition run.

Each pint features subtly sweet cream cheese ice cream that is layered with salty pretzel bits and red strawberry sauce. Like Parton herself, it's "sweet and salty with timeless appeal, deep American roots, and makes you feel good," the company said.

As before, sales from the flavor will benefit Parton's Imagination Library — the nonprofit she founded in 1995 that gifts free books to children from birth until they reach 5 years of age to encourage early reading. To date, the organization has gifted more than 173 million books.

But this time, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is making the offer twice as sweet — they're also letting fans pre-order an exclusive digital version of Parton's upcoming 12-song album that comes with a bonus 13th track, "Rose of My Heart."

RELATED VIDEO: Dolly Parton on Creating Hope & Giving Back: "Believe in Something Bigger Than Yourself"

Parton's new book and album were first announced back in August — four months before she was named one of PEOPLE's 2021 People of the Year.

"I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel Run, Rose, Run with the great James Patterson," Parton told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement at the time. "I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we've enjoyed putting it all together!"