Country Singer Dillon Carmichael Marries 'Best Friend' Shayla Whitson: See Their Wedding Photos

"We were best friends first," Carmichael says of Whitson, to whom he got engaged in February 2021

Published on October 4, 2022 10:05 AM
dillon carmichael wedding
Shayla Whitson and Dillon Carmichael. Photo: Sarah Hill Photography

It was December of 2017 when Dillon Carmichael walked into Austin City Saloon to perform just another show in his home state of Kentucky — but walked out having met the woman he would ultimately make his wife.

"We just got along so well from day one," says Carmichael, 28, in an interview with PEOPLE just days before his weekend nuptials to Shayla Whitson. "We were best friends first. My being on the road kept us from forming a romantic relationship in the beginning, but then we started dating during a stint of my being off the road. We just kept it going after that!'

dillon carmichael wedding
Dillon Carmichael and Shayla Whitson wedding details. Sarah Hill Photography
dillon carmichael wedding
Shayla Whitson and Dillon Carmichael. Sarah Hill Photography

Their fairytale story recently continued as the country music hitmaker and his longtime love returned to the Austin City Saloon to celebrate becoming husband and wife this past Saturday, Oct. 1. But first, the happy couple took their vows during an afternoon ceremony held amongst the luscious surroundings of the Castle & Key Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky, made even more beautiful via a gorgeous display of flowers provided by Fiorella Floral Design.

With Whitson in possession of her late grandpa's turquoise bolo tie and Carmichael wearing the matching belt buckle, the couple paid much homage to their country roots by also both wearing Lucchese boots during both the ceremony and the reception.

dillon carmichael wedding
Dillon Carmichael and Shayla Whitson. Sarah Hill Photography
dillon carmichael wedding
Shayla Whitson and Dillon Carmichael. Sarah Hill Photography

Whitson was prepped for her big day by Katy Moody Cusick, who provided hair and makeup services to the stunning bride. Whitson also wore a gorgeous veil, borrowed from her college bestie. Shortly after Carmichael and Whitson's treasured and tuxedoed Yorkies walked down the aisle, so did Shayla in a stunning Modern Trousseau dress, with the singer donning a handsome tux courtesy of designer Aaron McGill.

Soon after arriving at their spot before officiant and Carmichael's longtime friend Phil O'Donnell, the beaming couple exchanged vows and then exchanged rings designed by Dick Bundy's Regency Jewelers.

dillon carmichael wedding
Shayla Whitson and Dillon Carmichael. Sarah Hill Photography
dillon carmichael wedding
Shayla Whitson and Dillon Carmichael. Sarah Hill Photography

In a series of photos taken by Sarah Hill Photography, it's evident that the entire event was filled with special symbolic touches, such as the popcorn machine serving up Whitson's grandfather's favorite snack. Once it was dinner time, guests also feasted on an array of food from vendors such as Rise Up Pizza, El Camioncito Tacos and Poppy's Ice Cream.

"We hired two food trucks — pizza and tacos," said Whitson, 25, who works as a sales manager at 21c Museum Hotel in Nashville. "We don't love cake, so we hired a retro ice cream truck!"

dillon carmichael wedding
Dillon Carmichael and Shayla Whitson with their dogs. Sarah Hill Photography
dillon carmichael wedding
Shayna Whitson and Dillon Carmichael. Sarah Hill Photography

Once everyone was done with their meal, family, friends, and the special couple spent much of the night dancing to the sounds provided by DJ Shawn Hockensmith and band leader Clay Shelburn. Carmichael also ended up playing a song for Whitson that he had written in the weeks leading up to the wedding, much to the delight of his beaming bride. The wedding reception also featured a photo booth provided by Brittany Bailey Photo, ensuring that everyone in attendance will never forget this special night.

dillon carmichael wedding
Shayla Whitson and Dillon Carmichael. Sarah Hill Photography
dillon carmichael wedding
Shayna Whitson and Dillon Carmichael. Sarah Hill Photography

Much like so many other couples over the past few years, Whitson and Carmichael say that they continued to wrestle with ongoing covid restrictions since getting engaged in February of 2021, which ultimately led them to make a venue change and a smaller guest list.

"We wanted to let pass the flood of rescheduled weddings in 2021 from the shut down in the previous year," says Carmichael. "Also, we didn't want to have to rush so we could enjoy being engaged."

dillon carmichael wedding
Dillon Carmichael. Sarah Hill Photography
dillon carmichael wedding
Shayla Whitson watches Dillon perform. Sarah Hill Photography

Following a weeklong honeymoon in Costa Rica, the pair say that they are looking forward to finally starting life as a married couple. "We put God first in our relationship and be sure to FaceTime every night when Dillon is on the road," explains Whitson.

"I am excited to own a house with her and spend my time making it a home," adds Carmichael, who will release a deluxe version of his Son of A album later this month. "She is excited to have the same last name and get to do life together as one."

dillon carmichael wedding
Shayla Whitson and Dillon Carmichael. Sarah Hill Photography
dillon carmichael wedding
Shayla Whitson and Dillon Carmichael. Sarah Hill Photography
