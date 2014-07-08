Be careful. If you live near Nashville and a flock of red birds lands on your lawn, you’ve been flocked! But don’t worry, it’s not a bad thing – it just means Dierks Bentley has his eye on you.

The country star, 38, is kicking off his “Riser Bird” movement, his effort to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals from now until his ninth annual Miles & Music for Kids event, set for Sept. 28.

The bird theme relates to Bentley’s latest record, Riser, which has spawned an interactive game and plenty of fan tattoos since its release in February. Blending the fan fun with fundraising for children – people can pay on Bentley’s website to send a “flock” of fake birds to friends or foes – just seemed natural, the singer says.

“The Riser bird symbol we’ve been using to represent this album has really come to mean something to my fans,” Bentley tells PEOPLE.

“I’ve been hearing stories about it on the road It’s a symbol of strength and resilience, and I think it’s perfect to extend into what we do for Miles & Music, especially when we are talking about the history of the event, the bikers and fans who come out every year to support it and most importantly, the children and their families being treated at Vandy,” the father of three said. “It’s been fun to see it start to spread across town.”

Miles & Music for Kids is an hour-long bike ride (sponsored by Harley Davidson of Columbia, Tennessee) and benefit show at Nashville’s Riverfront Park, which this year will feature Bentley and pals Randy Houser, Kip Moore, Jon Pardi and Chris Young. Tickets for the event – and for a “flocking” – are available on Bentley’s website. Thus far, the fundraising shows have raised $2.5 million.

