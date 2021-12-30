The singer is set to co-headline CBS' New Year's Eve Live Celebration in Nashville with the Zac Brown Band and Dan + Shay

Dierks Bentley Says CBS' New Year's Eve Live Is Going to Feel Like 'One Big Honky-Tonk Celebration'

Dierks Bentley is ready to rock New Year's Eve.

The singer, 46, is among the headliners set to perform during CBS' New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash taking place Dec. 31.

While Bentley tells PEOPLE that he usually opts for "low-key" New Year's Eve celebrations that allow him to be in bed before midnight, he couldn't resist taking part in this "once in a lifetime" Music City event.

"I love country music, and I love Nashville, and it's a big moment for both," he says. "You're going to see a lot of people having a lot of fun. There are 50 artists performing on the show, and most of them live right here in Nashville. So, it's going to really feel like one big New Year's Eve honky-tonk celebration."

Bentley is scheduled to perform on the main stage in Nashville's Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park alongside fellow co-headliners Zac Brown Band and Dan + Shay.

"Nashville and country music are extremely popular, and there's been a kind of void when you're watching all the other New Year's Eve shows," Bentley says. "It's like, you might see one or two people from the country world, but to have a whole five-hour show of your favorite country singers, I think people are going to love that."

While the weather is expected to be in the high 60s in Nashville on New Year's Eve, Bentley and his band are ready for anything that comes their way.

"We're used to being cold and dealing with heaters and stuff," he says. "The main issue is keeping our guitars in tune. The instruments go from being tuned side stage, and then when they travel out in the cold, it totally changes the wood. Then on stage, you might have a heater by your feet, so now it warms back up again. So it's a little bit of a thing, but we have great techs, and they'll figure it out."

Along with his band, Bentley will also be bringing his family — wife Cassidy and their kids Evelyn, 13, Jordan, 10, and Knox, 8 — with him to the celebration.

"It's going to be a really special New Year's Eve for my family," he says. "I've never really had New Year's in Nashville since I'm usually in Colorado, so it'll be extremely fun and a great memory for all of us."

As for his resolution for 2022, Bentley says it's to "finish" his upcoming tenth studio album.

"It's the same resolution I had last year!" he says with a laugh. "I've been working on this thing for two years. So, that's my New Year's resolution. I'm keeping it simple and keeping it to something I can actually do. I spent a lot of time on this record, and I'm super excited about it, but it needs to wrap up. My tenth album has got to be great."

In addition to releasing his album in 2022, Bentley is also set to continue his Beers on Me tour, resuming in Montana on Feb. 4.

While Bentley is certainly proud of all that he's accomplished in his career, he says nothing will ever top being a dad.

"The stuff I'm always most proud of is my kids," he says. "I'm overly proud of them. Most of the stuff I'm excited about is my family and the little micro-accomplishments my kids have."

On tour over the last year, Bentley got to perform with his daughter Evie on stage.

"It's always so fun having her out there," he says. "She's such a pro. I mean, she never gets nervous. She doesn't even rehearse that much. She just comes out there and sticks the landing every time."

"All my kids are performers," he adds. "My son Knox is a hockey player, and my daughter Jordan is into these circus silks. I need to post a video of her doing one of these drops she does on the silks ... It's always about balancing out the kids. They're very good at keeping track of who's been posted and how many times. But just watching them do their thing is so fun. Of all the different roles I play right now, being a dad is definitely the best one."

One part of being dad he could do without? Driving.

"With three kids, it's just driving nonstop," he says. "It really is. I need to paint my truck yellow to turn it into a taxi!"