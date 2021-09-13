"People with disabilities are not broken," co-founder Amy Wright said in a statement

Dierks Bentley, Lauren Alaina and More Welcome Bitty & Beau's Coffee to Nashville

Bitty & Beau's Coffee is expanding — and some of Nashville's favorite country artists are loving it!

On Tuesday, Bitty & Beau's Coffee announced it would soon open its newest location in Nashville — and country artists like Dierks Bentley, Lauren Alaina and Travis Denning took part in a promo video to welcome the opening.

"I love your cause, I love your coffee and I can't wait to get a cup," said Alaina, 26, in the video as she blew a kiss to the camera.

"It's more than a cup of coffee, it's showing the world what's possible — I'm so excited," said Bentley, 45, in the video.

Bitty & Beau's Coffee — which launched in 2016, is a North Carolina-based, family-owned company. Ben and Amy Wright named the store after their two children, Bitty and Beau, who live with Down syndrome.

The brand was launched in an effort to change the way people perceive people with disabilities in the workplace.

"80% of people with disabilities don't have jobs — and we're out to change that. Not just by providing employment opportunities for people with disabilities, but by showing our guests what's possible," said co-founder Amy in a press release.

"Bitty & Beau's Coffee has created a path for people with disabilities to become valued, accepted and included in every community — we've said it from the start — it's more than just a cup of coffee," she continued.

Now, as they brace to open their seventeenth franchised location in Nashville — Amy said the family is "energized" for their new location.

"With the support of the country music community behind us, we are energized to bring Bitty & Beau's Coffee to Nashville, where we know that our store can positively impact the entire community."

"We can't wait to open our doors in music city and keep showing the world that people with disabilities are not broken," said Amy in the video.