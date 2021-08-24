Dierks Bentley Hilariously Reveals His 'Wedding Gift' to The Voice Judge Blake Shelton

Dierks Bentley said he wasn't invited to Blake Shelton's July wedding to Gwen Stefani, but he still had a wedding gift for the happy couple

Dierks Bentley says he gave Blake Shelton a wedding gift only he can provide.

The "Drunk on a Plane" singer, 45, joked with Entertainment Tonight about his present for Shelton, 45, and his new bride, Gwen Stefani, whom he married in an Oklahoma ceremony in July.

Bentley, who recently joined Shelton as a mentor for his team on The Voice, said his gift for his fellow country star was simple: "My presence at The Voice was his present!" he teased.

While Bentley was not invited to Shelton's wedding, he said he has no hard feelings.

"It's really cool, the way that his wedding's private like that. I'm so happy for him," he said. "He found Gwen, and he's doing so well, great music, recording together. He's doing so great."

Blake Shelton and Dierks Bentley Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Bentley told ET that it was "amazing" to join Shelton on The Voice, adding, "It was so great seeing him. We hadn't seen each other in a long time."

In an interview with Access Hollywood earlier this month, the duo joked about their coaching style on The Voice, with Shelton explaining, "Dierks knows when to hold 'em, and I know when to fold 'em."

When asked about how long the two had been friends, Bentley joked, "Friendship? I wouldn't call it a friendship. I wasn't invited to the wedding," before Shelton cut in to insist, "Yes, you were! It's on its way" and joking he was going to have a "viewing" of his wedding with Stefani, 51.

"A friendship might actually be starting right now," Bentley said, adding, "It's never too late to make lifelong friends."

Shelton, who has been a judge on The Voice since its very first season in 2011, met his future wife while both were judging the singing competition show in 2014. Although they were both married at the time — him to Miranda Lambert and her to Gavin Rossdale — they each split with their spouses the next year.

Shelton and Lambert, 37, divorced in July 2015 after four years of marriage, and Stefani and Rossdale, 55, also divorced in August 2015 after 20 years together.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton arrive at the STX Films World Premiere Of "UglyDolls" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on April 27, 2019 Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani | Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Shelton and Stefani began dating later that year and got engaged in 2020, before tying the knot July 3 in an intimate ceremony with only 40 family members and close friends. Earlier this month, Shelton opened up about the "awkward conversations" he had with friends who didn't get an invite during an interview with SiriusXM's Storme Warren.

"I've had awkward conversations with so many of my friends. 'Oh, oh, yeah. I read about that. How was that?' Listen, we kept it small, get over it. That's not about you. So, there's a lot of them," he said.

While they kept their celebration small, a source told PEOPLE in July that the wedding was perfect, right down to the weather on the day of the ceremony.