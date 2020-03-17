Dierks Bentley Gifts $90K to His Whiskey Row Employees as Bar Shuts Down amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Dierks Bentley is doing his best to ensure that his employees are financially stable while they are temporarily out of work due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

On Monday, the country star, 44, revealed on Instagram and Twitter that Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row — the Nashville bar that he owns — will close down until further notice in efforts to reduce the virus’ rapid spread.

“Just gave last call at @whiskeyrownashville as we close the doors for a while,” Bentley wrote. “My heart goes out to all the guys/girls down on Lower Broad. Feels like yesterday that it was me down there working for tips. I am going to immediately give each of our 90 hourly employees $1,000 to help in the short run as our community and country try to get a handle on the situation.”

Bentley went on to urge other restauranteurs to prioritize the well-being of their employees.

“@riothospitalitygroup and I encourage all bar owners on Lower Broadway to take care of their bartenders, bar backs, waitresses, security, dishwashers etc the best they can,” he continued.

“Lower Broadway is the heartbeat of Nashville,” he wrote. “Let’s make sure we help the folks that help make the music happen.”

Fans were quick to show their support of Bentley’s act of kindness. “You are the best and this is why I will always be a fan and always support you. ❤️,” one person wrote. “This is amazing but I’m totally not surprised by it! @DierksBentley always has the biggest, giving, grateful heart! Just another reason to add to my long list of reasons why I am such a huge fan! #Heartfulofgrateful,” another added.

It’s been a rough month for the country star — his longtime drummer Steve Misamore lost the entire second floor of his home, which he shared with his wife CarryAnn, during the tornado that devastated Nashville on March 3. The following day Bentley, along with his band and crew, soon showed up at the Misamores’ door to assist with cleanup.

Despite their sudden loss, Steve and CarryAnn were grateful that things didn’t turn out worse. “After a couple hours of crying…” Steve said, before CarryAnn added, “It’s just bricks, and lumber, and nails, that’s all.”

“We’ll start new memories,” Steve said. “With whatever happens with this.”

After the tragedy, Bentley shared on Instagram that he had flown into Nashville just hours before the tornados hit, and mentioned that the Misamores had lost their home.

“@astephens1110 and I ducked around this crazy cell and landed at john tune airport around 11:30 last night, coming back from LA. Glad we landed when we did. Wouldn’t have been so good an hour later. It was the cell that turned into the tornado,” he wrote in an Instagram post showing video of the terrifying storm. “Lot of people lost their homes, including our drummer, and a lot of people in need. But no one comes together as a city like #nashville does.”

Until the coronavirus pandemic is at bay, musicians are continuing to take precautionary safety measures by canceling and postponing shows and events. Cher, Dan + Shay, Kelly Clarkson, the Jonas Brothers and Elton John are among those to do so amid the pandemic. The 2020 ACM Awards have been pushed to September.

Last week, news broke that the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach have been pushed to the fall. Coachella will now be held on Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18 and Stagecoach will take place the weekend of Oct. 23.