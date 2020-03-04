Dierks Bentley's Longtime Drummer Steve Misamore Shows Home Destroyed by Tornado: 'It's Just Bricks'

Dierks Bentley‘s longtime drummer Steve Misamore was one of the many who lost their homes in the deadly tornados that hit central Tennessee Tuesday morning.

After assessing the damage and “a couple hours of crying,” Misamore and his wife, Carry Ann, shared an uplifting video on Instagram, showing the jarring reality of their home while remaining grateful that it was “just a house.”

“Hey everyone, Steve and Carry Ann here — as you can see behind us, yeah, we did take the direct hit,” the drummer says in the video. “We were in Vero Beach, Florida, starting a vacation, and got the call at about one in the morning from our neighbor that the tornado hit.”

“We saw it on the news, flew back. As you can see, we’ve lost the top floor, or you could say decided to develop an open concept,” Steve jokingly said while his wife laughed next to him.

“It’s very open concept,” he added while turning the camera to show that the top half of their house was completely taken out. He then explained that when the two got home, they were “overwhelmed” by the “total devastation everywhere.”

RELATED: Carrie Underwood’s Husband Hid with Sons During Nashville Tornados as Country Stars Mark Themselves Safe

“After a couple hours of crying…” Steve said, with Carry Ann chiming in, “It’s just bricks, and lumber, and nails, that’s all.”

“And we’ll start new memories,” Steve added while holding back tears. “With whatever happens with this.”

“Maybe we’ll get a pool!” his wife excitedly said, with the drummer adding, “Jacuzzi too, I don’t know.”

The couple went on to thank everyone for the texts, prayers and well wishes, adding that they would continue to post pictures of the damage as they work to rebuild their home.

RELATED: 38 People Still Missing After Deadly Tornadoes Ravage Central Tennessee, Officials Say

Image zoom Steve Misamore/Instagram

Image zoom Steve Misamore/Instagram

Image zoom Steve Misamore/Instagram

Image zoom Steve Misamore/Instagram

They also told their followers to continue to be grateful for what they have because “stuff happens quick.” Steve also captioned the video, “Barrett Drive Strong. Grateful cause it could have been worse. Praying for those who were less fortunate.”

Bentley, 44, also posted after the tragedy, sharing that he had flown into Nashville just hours before the tornados hit, and mentioned that the Misamores had lost their home.

“@astephens1110 and I ducked around this crazy cell and landed at john tune airport around 11:30 last night, coming back from LA. Glad we landed when we did. Wouldn’t have been so good an hour later. It was the cell that turned into the tornado,” he wrote in an Instagram post showing footage of the terrifying storm. “Lot of people lost their homes, including our drummer, and a lot of people in need. But no one comes together as a city like #nashville does.”

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon, Tim Cook, Scooter Braun, and More React to Devastating Tennessee Tornadoes

As of Wednesday morning, officials say at least 38 people are still missing after the storm and at least two dozen have been killed.

“It hit so fast, a lot of folks didn’t have time to take shelter,” Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter told reporters on Tuesday. “Many of these folks were sleeping.”

According to Fox News, the death toll from the twisters has climbed to at least 24 people as of Wednesday. Of the 24 fatalities, 18 were Putnam County residents and five children under the age of 13 died, Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter said.

The first tornado was reported Tuesday around 12:38 a.m. CST, moving east about 45 mph, the National Weather Service said. Two more touched down in Putnam County, 80 miles east of Nashville. Schools, businesses and one popular concert venue were all reduced to rubble.

According to the Associated Press, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee declared a state of emergency and sent the National Guard to assist with search-and-rescue efforts.