Dierks Bentley Dedicates Song, Florida Georgia Line Offers Prayers for Granger Smith's Late Son

Image zoom Dierks Bentley AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The country music world continues to rally around Granger Smith following the tragic loss of his 3-year-old son, River Kelly.

The “Happens Like That” singer and his family received a special pair of shout-outs during this weekend’s CMA Fest in Nashville, including one from Dierks Bentley.

During Friday’s show — day two of four — screens on either side of the stage featured the photo Smith, 39, had shared to social media to announce the loss of River on Thursday.

“In Loving Memory of River Kelly Smith,” the slide read, along with the child’s date of birth and death.

One day later, singer Dierks Bentley paid tribute during his set by dedicating his song “I Hold On” to Smith and his family.

Image zoom Granger Smith and son River Courtesy Smith Family

“One of our own, Granger Smith, is going through a tough time right now,” Bentley, 43, told the crowd at Nissan Stadium.

The song features inspirational lyrics about staying strong during challenging times, with the chorus repeating, “To the things I believe in/My faith, your love, our freedom/To the things I can count on/To keep me going strong/Yeah I hold on.”

Meanwhile, Florida Georgia Line bandmates Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, who also performed at CMA Fest, shared a video to Instagram personally expressing their condolences to Smith’s family.

“Our brother and his family are going through the unthinkable with the loss of their youngest boy. Our hearts are broken for them. Y’all please keep them in your prayers and help us wrap them up with love and support. 🙏,” the video’s caption read.

“Hey, what’s up Granger, fam. We just want to make a quick video, show some love. We heard the devastating news and honestly our hearts have been heavy, our thoughts have been with you guys ever since,” Hubbard said in the video. “We don’t have any words to say except we love you guys, we’re praying for you guys, and we can’t even imagine what you guys are going through right now.”

He continued, “But know that your boys love you, you have an amazing country music family community to lean on, so please do that, man. We love you so much, we love your family, and we’re here for you, buddy.”

Smith’s wife Amber replied in the comments section, writing, “Thank you so much” with a broken heart emoji.

Image zoom Granger Smith and family Granger Smith/Instagram

The couple lost their youngest child last week in a drowning accident at their home in Texas.

Smith shared the “unthinkable” news on social media Thursday, revealing that River died after a “tragic accident” and was unable to be revived, “despite doctor’s best efforts.”

“Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life,” Smith wrote, sharing a smiley photo of himself and his son.

“Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father,” added Smith, who is also father to son Lincoln Monarch, 5, and daughter London, 7.

“Riv was special,” he continued. “Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts.”

“If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment,” Granger concluded. “Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this.”

Smith and his wife requested that in lieu of flowers or gifts, donations in River’s name be made to Dell Children’s Medical Center.

The country music world has since shown their support, with stars like Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown and Maren Morris offering condolences on social media.

“Many prayers. So Sorry,” Bryan wrote while Aldean said, “I can’t imagine what y’all are going thru. Praying for u and ur family brother. We are heartbroken for u guys.”