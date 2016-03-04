"I didn't use country music as a vehicle to become a star," Bentley told the crowd of industry professionals at the CMHOF. "I'm a star because of my passion for country music."

Dierks Bentley 'Savors' His New Exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame

Dierks Bentley got to see his life flash before his eyes – quite literally – on Thursday night in Nashville.

The singer previewed his new exhibit, Dierks Bentley: Every Mile a Memory, at a private reception at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum with his wife Cassidy and best friend, dog Jake, by his side.

Among the items on display? Bentley’s favorite guitar autographed by his musical heroes, the pastel floral shirt he wore at the signing of his first record deal, an eighth grade class picture (which includes both him and his wife Cassidy) and a self-portrait he drew at age six, captioned “Rock Star!”

“I didn’t use country music as a vehicle to become a star,” Bentley, 40, told the crowd of industry professionals. “I’m a star because of my passion for country music. I’ve never pictured myself having a display at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

He went on to explain his reaction to the honor. “This is something I definitely take in and savor,” he added. “This is Nashville, you have to savor the good moments because there’s always a disappointment around the corner.”

And there only seems to be more good coming Bentley’s way. He will co-host the ACM Awards with Luke Bryan on April 3 in Las Vegas, where he’s also up for best male vocalist, and he recently shared a hilarious video clip of himself prepping for his hosting gig.